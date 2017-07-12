Julien Rodriguez: Bronx Teenager Blasted ‘F*** Tha Police’ On Repeat During Funeral Procession For Slain Cop

Julien Rodriguez blasted the song “F*** Tha Police” while a procession for a murdered Bronx cop took place below his window, and the 16-year-old said he is “satisfied” with his actions.

The incident took place during the funeral procession for Miosotis Familia, a cop who was killed in an execution-style shooting earlier this month. As hundreds of police officers gathered on the streets, Rodriguez decided to blast the NWA anti-cop song on repeat, the New York Post noted.

Julien Rodriguez said he had a good reason for his disrespect. The teenager told the New York Post that police officers unjustifiably killed his older brother and best friend — though the newspaper found no record of either death.

“Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” he said.

A cadre of cops showed up to the teenager’s home after he started blasting the song, the New York Post reported. One of the officers tried to reason with the teen, speaking to him in Spanish about his experiences growing up as a Latino, the report noted.

Rodriguez ultimately apologized to the police officers, but only because he said the building superintendent threatened to throw out the boy’s family if he didn’t.

Familia was killed on hour into her shift on July 5 as she filled out paperwork in the front of her police truck, the New York Times noted. The officer was shot in the head when gunman Alexander Bonds fired through her window. The report indicated that the man had a history of hospitalization for mental illnesses and had expressed anger at police in a video last year. Bonds was later killed by police.

More than 4,000 people showed up for Familia’s funeral, the New York Times noted, with thousands more gathered in the neighborhood where she worked to pay their respects. It was the first time in more than a decade that a funeral for a police officer killed in the line of duty was held in the Bronx.

Julien Rodriguez said he hates police officers but feels bad for Officer Miosotis Familia, saying that her killed was wrong and that “all she was trying to do was take bad people off the street.”

