‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Roster Rumor: ‘Rebels’ Favorite Could Be Added, But No Prequel Leads At Launch?

Fans are expecting iconic characters in the Star Wars universe to make it to Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and those who are all for the small screen side of the franchise may have something to look forward to.

DICE associate design director Dennis Branvall has been interacting with fans on Twitter with regards to the roster to expect in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and he hinted the possibility of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite Ahsoka gracing the game.

One fan tweeted to him with the hopes that the game will feature Star Wars prequel characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padme Amidala at launch. Here is what Branvall had to say:

“Want them all sooner or later. Ahsoka over Padme though!”

While this does not indicate their inclusion to the game, the expectation is that such important characters to the franchise will not be overlooked in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. This is especially true since the sequel’s biggest draw is that it basically merges all eras and forms of Star Wars including the animated shows.

Having Ahsoka in the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 roster will definitely be something that many fans will be happy about, based on the overwhelming reception towards the character’s return in the fourth and final season of Star Wars Rebels and her mere appearances in the micro-series Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

While Branvall’s preference does not guarantee Ahsoka’s inclusion in Star Wars: Battlefront 2, his remark hints that it is something that his team might have in consideration.

This, in turn, is the reason Star Wars HQ speculates that the characters in question especially Ahsoka might not be included in the launch ensemble of the game and could be added via downloadable content (DLC) instead.

The Star Wars watcher says that EA DICE is dealing with a lot of characters already, and that’s not counting the TV side of the space opera hit. However, they believe that Branvall’s love for Ahsoka could make her inclusion happen especially with the game’s weapons designer Christian Johannesén a big fan of the character too.

At the moment, however, it is unknown if Ahsoka will make it to the game’s launch roster. It would not be a shock if she is added in later instead, when the Star Wars Rebels mania for her return is at its peak.

As for Anakin’s addition, Branvall has said at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 via Star Wars Explained that it would be a challenge to have both him and Darth Vader existing in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 since they are essentially the same character.

Star Wars HQ believes the former could end up as a DLC character instead, which has many fans upset seeing that he is a very important character not just in the prequels but the entire saga.

With regards to the amount of content from all three Star Wars eras incorporated in the game, here is what Branvall said.

“We didn’t want to throw away stuff from the first game, so OG will have the most, but prequel and new are similar.”

He also retweeted a post requesting the inclusion of the memorable prequel character Jar Jar Binks as a playable hero in the game, which could be a hint of the possibility.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 releases November 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]