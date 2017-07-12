Trump’s Prayer Photo And The Laying On Of Hands Sparks Twitter Backlash

President Trump met with evangelical leaders in the Oval Office on Monday for a lighthearted meeting that concluded with prayer. According to reports by CNN, evangelical leader Johnnie Moore, who attended the event, shared the photo on Twitter that has since gone viral. The photo shows President Trump with his head bowed while leaders lay their hands on his shoulders praying over him. Vice President Mike Pence was also in attendance and received prayer. The photo has sparked controversy as some feel it is a violation of the separation of church and state.

According to the Washington Examiner, Johnnie Moore is the former senior vice president of the Evangelical Liberty University. Other people who attended the service include Michelle Bachmann and Pastor Jack Graham. Revivalist and Tampa Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was also in attendance.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne shared his view of the experience on his Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rodney Howard-Browne and his wife, Adonica, were invited to the prayer meeting by President Trump’s personal pastor Paula White. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Paula White-Cain and televangelists such as Kenneth Copeland had prayed over Donald Trump for success in his presidential campaign before he won the Republican nomination. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne also shared a photo featuring all of the evangelical faith leaders who were invited to pray for President Trump. You can see Pastors Rodney and Adonica Howard-Browne standing behind President Trump with Pastor Paula White-Cain to the right.

When CNN shared the photo on their Twitter page, some of the remarks were not very kind towards the President. President Trump won a large portion of the evangelical base when he ran for office. Many of evangelicals have left favorable comments including Scriptures regarding leadership, wisdom, and the anointing of God in comments across social media networks. President Trump’s detractors are leaving many negative remarks and criticisms. You may read some of those examples below.

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

