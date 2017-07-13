Arctic Bath Is The New Floating Spa Hotel That Proves Nature Restores And Makes You Happy

In a world where we must go on technology diets in order to achieve inner peace, and restore balance, it would make sense that the nature-loving, tech-savvy Swedes have already figured the fast track to health and tranquility with their nature-based spa rituals. Welcome to Arctic Bath, the new floating spa hotel, located in peaceful Swedish Lapland.

Created by those who were involved with the nearby, world-famous Treehotel, Arctic Bath is a natural looking, mythical Norse realm — like an eighth wonder of the world!

The round building floats over the Lule River and the outer design is meant to resemble an old-fashioned log jam. The artfully arranged logs disguise the tranquil and restorative setting inside.

Coupling modern Scandinavian design with old-fashioned Mother Nature, Arctic Bath oozes tranquil, organic elegance. Arctic Bath is eco-friendly, using only local wood and building materials, achieving minimal impact on the environment.

Guests can visit for the day and enjoy the total spa experience, or even stay overnight in one of the six individual floating guest rooms. Nature also lends its hand and gets personally involved with the architectural design of the building. Guests traverse over the walkways to their room, or over the ice, depending on the season. In the summer, the spa and rooms all float on the Lule River, while in the winter, the logs under the buildings are firmly frozen on the river ice.

The spa includes an enormous cold bath, as well as relaxing rooms. There are also several saunas and the spa offers a variety of treatments.

The circular shaped building surrounds the outdoor cold bath, in the center of the complex. The bath is heated to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, in order to make the bathing experience more palatable for those guests who are not quite used to the frigid temperatures of the Arctic.

After some quality time in the hot sauna, the cool water is a welcome relief. Recently, there has been a lot of medical research on the benefits of cold baths, and they are found to increase alertness, improve circulation, relieve stress and depression, and even stimulate weight loss.

The outdoor lounge deck area is meant for relaxing and enjoying the Northern Lights in winter, or the Midnight Sun in the Arctic summer.

If the idea of sitting outside in the sun in below zero conditions seems to be a a bit daunting, it may be time to again, look to the Scandinavians. As the sunlight rapidly increases in the months of March and April, Swedes enjoy sitting outside in “vårvinter,” translated as “spring-winter,” the Swedish “fifth season.” They will sit outside and savor a cup of strong coffee, all the while soaking in all of the vitamin D goodness of the intense Arctic sunlight. Like the cold bath, the cool air is refreshing, stimulating, and calming.

The six individual guest rooms are elegantly Scandinavian clean and sparse, with only two chairs surrounding a cozy wood stove in a corner, and a comfortable white double bed on one side of the room. There is a large window that allows guests to enjoy the beautiful nature outside, and a skylight to enjoy viewing the Northern Lights from the warm comfort of their guest room. Each room accommodates two adults.

In addition to a guest shop, Arctic Bath also houses a restaurant, bar, and lounge to leisurely enjoy fresh and local Swedish cuisine, as well as a few libations.

Architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi are responsible for imagining this restorative floating spa, using fantasy, creativity, and originality in their design.

Fans of the Animal Planet show, Treehouse Masters International, may recall Pete Nelson visiting Treehotel in Harads, Sweden with architect Bertil Harström. Bertil designed the amazing UFO room and the Bird’s Nest room at Treehotel. The two discussed the relationship between humans and the natural world, and how Bertil uses nature in his architectural designs.

Johan Kauppi creates modern design for interiors, public spaces, and destinations, with many of his designs based on natural landmarks.

Arctic Bath is scheduled to open early 2018.

Are you ready to take in the restorative pleasures of Arctic Bath?

[Featured Image by Johan Kauppi]