Google Pixel XL 2 Leak: Render Reveals Slimmer Bezels, Squeezable Frame, And More

Google is expected to launch the successors of its popular Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, which released in 2016, in the coming months. The next-gen iterations dubbed Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 and codenamed Walleye and Taimen, respectively, have remained shrouded in mystery – until now. A leaked render of the bigger Google smartphone i.e. Pixel XL 2 leaked online, revealing what the upcoming device may look like.

Android Police shared the leaked Pixel XL 2 render. The publication has a decent track record when it comes to accuracy of leaks regarding older-gen Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

Google Pixel XL 2 Renders Leak: What Do They Reveal?

At first glance, the Pixel XL 2 render shows a handset with a design that is reminiscent of last year’s Pixel XL. However, on closer examination, one notices that Google has allegedly opted to alter few features on the Pixel XL 2 to make it better both aesthetically and functionality wise, when compared to its predecessor.

The leaked Pixel XL 2 render shows that the rear side of the 2017 Google smartphone will sport a smaller “glass window” than the one in the original Pixel XL. This time around, Google has placed the fingerprint sensor to below the glass portion and not inside it. The renders reveal that the Pixel XL 2’s sides sport a curve, which is sharper at the edges vis-à-vis the 2016 Pixel XL. The company may have taken this route so that users get a better grip on the colossal handset.

The rear camera and flash can also be seen in the Pixel XL 2 leaked renders, but one particular feature which is not visible in the image are the antenna bands. It appears that Google has discovered a way to make these bands less noticeable in the upcoming Pixel XL 2. The device also has slimmer bezels compared to the 2016 model.

Google Pixel XL 2 To Feature Bigger Display

The Pixel XL 2 leak reveals that the handset will feature a massive six-inch AMOLED display (vis-à-vis the 5.5-inch one on the Pixel XL), which will most likely manufactured by LG. The screen will feature a 2:1 aspect ratio and will likely to improve on the display quality of the 2016 model drastically.

Even though the size of the phone remains the same as that of the Pixel XL, the company has been able to maximize the display size by reducing the bezels, similar to what many OEMs have done this year. The Google Pixel XL 2 render also reveals the presence of a 3D glass panel on the display, giving it a curved edge look even though it is completely flat.

Squeezable Edges Like HTC U11?

Android Police revealed that the Pixel XL 2 handset would most likely sport squeezable edges, similar to what the latest HTC U11 features. This new ability would come in handy to control various functionalities of the Google Assistant.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]