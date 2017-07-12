CNN Host Is Offered $100,000 Charitable Donation For Walking Around NYC In A MAGA Hat

Pro-Trump author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich says he is putting his money where his mouth is.

CNN journalist Brian Stelter apparently can obtain a $100,000 donation to a charity of his choice from Cernovich for taking a stroll around New York City for eight hours undercover wearing a Make American Great Again (MAGA) hat while equipped with a GoPro camera or the equivalent.

Make America Great Again was a Donald Trump campaign slogan.

Cernovich claims that CNN anchors like Stelter, the Reliable Sources host, have no idea about the political violence that Trump supporters face on the street on a routine basis, and he’s willing to put the 100 grand in escrow to educate them so that they will report it.

The controversial Cernovich announced the $100,000 charity challenge on his Periscope feed. See footage below.

Cernovich was apparently responding to Stelter’s insistence that journalism is an increasingly dangerous profession. Stelter may have been reacting, in part, to the WWE meme that recently went viral on the Internet showing President Trump clotheslining the CNN logo. The hashtag #CNNBlackmail began trending after the network threatened to dox the person who supposedly created the viral GIF. Doxing means publishing someone’s personal information on the web.

Reliable Sources, which Cernovich renamed UnReliable Sources, is a CNN show that covers the media industry, similar to Media Buzz that airs at the same time on the Fox News Channel.

Underscoring the threats of physical violence that Trump supporters routinely face in his opinion, Cernovich also declared that he’s willing to open up his books to CNN lawyers to prove he has the cash on hand to make the charitable donation.

“According to you, being a journalist is dangerous, and according to me, being a Trump supporter is dangerous. So I am willing to bet $100,000 for charity…My contention is that wearing a Trump hat is more contentious than wearing a CNN hat. My contention is that members of the media, although you may get trolled, you’re not in any physical danger, but Trump supporters are, and you’re not covering it, Brian…”

To date, Brian Stelter apparently hasn’t responded to the challenge.

Related Stories:

CNN Producer Apparently Admits Trump-Russia Coverage Is ‘Mostly Bullsh*T” In O’Keefe ‘American Pravda’ Video

Fake News: Majority Of Americans Find The Mainstream Media Guilty

According to The Federalist, CNN’s ratings are tanking, which may or may not correlate with its around-the-clock coverage of alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Through July 2, for example, CNN finished in 13th place in cable prime time, finishing behind, among other content, HGTV, the History Channel, and ESPN, and “re-runs of Yogi Bear, Full House, and Friends on Nick At Nite…CNN’s ratings nosedive corresponds with the network’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.”

Hey @CNN, how are those ratings doing? And to think, this was measured before you blackmailed someone.

You're fake, failing, fraud news. pic.twitter.com/uVXzWnyY4C — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 7, 2017

A recent report from Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy suggests that media coverage in the first 100 days of the Trump presidency has been overwhelmingly negative on all issues based on an evaluation of CBS, CNN, NBC, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and three European news outlets. On CBS, CNN, and NBC, 93 percent of the coverage of the Trump administration was negative.

Watch Mike Cernovich offer CNN’s Brian Stelter $100,000 for his favorite charity for spending a day in New York City as a MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporter.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]