Trey Cardoza: 17-Year-Old Largo Boy Dies After Cliff Diving Into Lime Rock Quarry

A Largo teen is dead after he jumped from an inactive lime rock quarry, according to ABC Action News. Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that they discovered 17-year-old Trey Austin Dagwan Cardoza unresponsive around 3:45 p.m. on Monday in the quarry, located in the 6400 block of NW Gainesville Road in Ocala.

Trey was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries the following day.

Deputy Donnie Winston stated that when he arrived at the Lime Rock Quarry, he discovered two people, male teens, screaming for help in the water. Without hesitation, he took off his clothing and jumped in.

He swam to the teens and pulled them to safety. Winston stated that one of the teens, whose names have not been released, made it out of the Lime Rock Quarry safely, but Trey was unable to be saved.

The Largo teen’s remains were transferred to a local medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

Just several hours before Trey was found unresponsive in the Lime Rock Quarry, police say that 13 people, including one juvenile, were arrested for trespassing as the quarry is located on a private property.

No one was injured during that incident, but police officials say that Trey is the second person to die at the Lime Rock Quarry. On May 27, fire rescue crews were called to the quarry about a possible drowning.

When they arrived at the scene, about 10 teenagers told them that 18-year-old Zachary Isaiah Newton, of Tampa, Florida, had gone into the water and never returned.

Deputies recovered the teen’s body from the water about three hours later.

Lauren Lettelier with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that there are various signs posted in the area that says no trespassing. She went on to say that these individuals are well aware that they are not allowed to cliff dive.

Marion County Police believe that the individuals that have participated in cliff diving at the Lime Rock Quarry have seen videos of it on social media and decided to try it out.

Following Trey’s death and the arrest of 13 people, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, which stated that they will have officers patrolling the area at all times to prevent another tragedy.

