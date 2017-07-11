‘GTA Online’ Executive Offices Discounted, New Grotti Cheetah Classic Now Available

This week, GTA Online is filled with Executive Offices sales, a classic sports car, and a new adversary mode. Until July 17, players can jump into the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V to earn extra cash or save a little with the certain discounts. CEOs can save up to 40 percent on offices while all players can benefit from the latest adversary mode.

CEOs can pick up select office spaces at a discount this week. Most offices and expansions in the sale are 25 percent off while one discount reaches 40 percent off. The Maze Bank West, executive office garages, and custom auto shop renovations are currently 25 percent cheaper. The Arcadius Business Center is 30 percent off while the Lombank West space is 35 percent off. Finally, the Maze Bank Tower is a generous 40 percent cheaper until July 17 according to the official game website.

A new adversary mode is also available now. Playing it during its debut week is worth double cash and RP in GTA Online. The Overtime Rumble mode is like playing darts but with gliding cars. Players drive Ruiner 2000s toward targets of differing sizes at various distances. As the vehicles soar through the air, players will have to time their parachute deployment just right to aim the cars at the board. Players that land in the center of the board earn the most points. This mode is available starting at level one as noted in the patch notes.

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is also new to GTA Online this week. Players can pick up the classic sports car for $865,000 in the online mode. The vehicle includes two seats, one for the driver and one for a passenger. The new car can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website from players’ in-game phones.

Like each week in GTA Online, a new Premium Race and Time Trial are also ongoing for the next few days. The “Big Drop” Premium Race and the “Up Chiliad” Time Trial are worth extra cash for the top three finishers and those that beat par time, respectively.

This week’s update to GTA Online is a continuation to the content added with the Gunrunning update. As the Inquisitr reported, Gunrunning added underground bunkers and the Mobile Operations Center with new ways to earn cash. CEOs, VIPs, and biker presidents in GTA Online can purchase a bunker to get started.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]