‘Kuromukuro’ Season 3 Release Date For Anime Netflix Original: English Dub Blu-Ray Soon In USA From PA Works

Talk about the Kuromukuro Season 3 release date may have fans excited, but the Netflix Original anime has become the source of unfounded rumors ever since the mecha anime aired. PA Works (or Progressive Animation Works) originally released the first season in Japan during the spring 2016 anime season, and it aired for 26 episodes. Netflix procured the international streaming rights and released the anime later in the year with an English dub. Most reviewers agree that the ending of Kuromukuro Episode 26 left plenty of openings for another season.

Unfortunately, the way Netflix handled the international release caused confusion with the fans. Technically, the first 26 episodes are a two-hour, single season anime, but Netflix labeled the second half as Kuromukuro Season 2. That’s why fans are searching for Kuromukuro Season 3, even though any new episodes would be considered the second season released in Japan.

In addition, some news sites generated the rumor that Netflix had Kuromukuro canceled since there never was an announcement from Netflix about the anime being renewed for another season. The problem with the rumor is that the decision is not up to Netflix. The video streaming company may have a vested interest in seeing their anime exclusives succeed, but it’ll be Japanese committees and PA Works who decide in the end.

Kuromukuro Season 3 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company PA Works has not announced anything official about the Kuromukuro Season 3 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Kuromukuro Season 3 air date may occur.

Unlike many anime, Kuromukuro is an anime original story created by PA Works. There’s no Kuromukuro manga or light novels, so it’s impossible to generate spoilers or predict when another season might air on the basis of the available source material. The initial announcement of the original anime’s production was made through the launch of the official Kuromukuro website, so it seems reasonable to expect that any news updates will come from there.

The anime was a collaboration with director Tensai Okamura, who is famous for Blue Exorcist and The Seven Deadly Sins. The director was present at Anime Expo 2017, but if Tensai mentioned anything about ideas for the third season of Kuromukuro, then those comments haven’t been reported.

Due to the lack of any news updates, anime fans have created a petition forKuromukuro Season 3.

“All indicators point to the end of the popular Netflix anime Kuromukuro. It was only given life for two short seasons! This petition is for those who believe the ending was unsatisfactory and wish to see the anime live on. Please support this show before it is officially canceled! With enough signatures, we can change the outcome of Kuromukuro‘s fate!”

Otherwise, we can look to the Kuromukuro Blu-Ray sales numbers in Japan to determine whether a sequel is likely. The first volume disc set released in October of 2016, and it briefly made the #2 spot on the Oricon list, but by the next week, disc sales were no longer in the top 20. All in all, first-week sales were only 1,709. That’s not a good sign for Kuromukuro Season 3 being made since it’s generally assumed that first-week sales must be around 3,000 or higher in order for production committees to give the green light for a sequel.

However, Blu-Ray sales in Japan are only part of the picture. The international streaming rights may have generated a good amount of money since Kuromukuro is one of the very few anime exclusives on Netflix. In addition, the international Kuromukuro Blu-Ray release just happened recently, so these sales figures may be the determining factor.

Kuromukuro English Dub Blu-Ray Release Date In The U.S.

According to Anime News Network, Ponycon USA released the first half, or season 1, on July 1, 2017. The Kuromukuro Season 2 Blu-Ray disc set will be coming out shortly on July 14, 2017. Both box sets feature Japanese and English dub audio and English and Spanish subtitles. The Kuromukuro Blu-Ray box sets also include “a 71-page translated booklet, a two-sided slip illustrated poster, a soundtrack CD, and a sleeve case designed by character designer Yuriko Ishii.” Long story short, if fans desire to see Kuromukuro Season 3, they’ll need to get out there and buy the Blu-Ray!

[Featured Image by PA Works/Netflix]