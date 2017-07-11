Can Your Morning Coffee Help You Live Longer? Two Studies Appear To Point To That Direction

Could drinking coffee benefit your health? According to two different research studies, the answer appears to be yes. This is good news for those who may not want to give up their morning cup of joe in exchange for a kale smoothie. Not only does coffee make you more alert, but drinking coffee can also help you live longer.

The first research study took place in Europe. The International Agency for Research on Cancer and Imperial College London studied just over a half million people, white and non-white. All participants were healthy, all over the age of 35, from 10 European Union countries. The study participants had a wide range of physical abilities and education.

According to BBC News, the researchers determined that “drinking more coffee” has been linked to a lower risk of death, “particularly for heart diseases and diseases of the gut.”

They concluded that drinking one cup of coffee was determined to have 12 percent lower risk of death for all ages, while drinking two to three cups each day meant 18 percent lower risk of death for all ages.

This study determined that drinking more coffee increased longevity. That extra cup of coffee was shown to extend a woman’s life by an average of one month, and extend a man’s life by three months.

In addition, they conducted a study within a study, which offered even more interesting results. The Guardian reports that a “subset” of 14,800 participants within the half-million studied determined that coffee drinkers had “better results on many biological markers including liver enzymes and glucose control.”

Meanwhile, an American research study recently published in the journal the Annals of Internal Medicine studied 185,000 Americans and their coffee consumption over a period of 16 years. They studied people of all races, including African-Americans, Caucasians, Japanese-Americans, and Latinos.

They concluded that those participants who drank four or more cups of coffee had an 18 percent decreased chance of death. This included both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee.

Each of these studies figured in risk factors such as smoking and other factors, such as diabetes or heart attacks. Yet, they did not factor income in either of the studies, which could also be a factor in longevity.

Will the findings of these two studies influence your own coffee drinking habits? Will you now increase your own coffee consumption? Share your thoughts below.

