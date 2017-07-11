Jam City Releases Snoopy Pop, A/K/A Your New Addiction

Jam City has been responsible for some of the most addictive games currently getting a workout on your iPad, including Cookie Jam and Panda Pop. Now, they’re continuing the tradition of addictive games with their newest creation, Snoopy Pop, featuring the lovable beagle from the Charles Schultz comic strip.

In the official press release for the app, it was announced that Snoopy Pop — created in conjunction with Peanuts Worldwide — is a bubble shooting game that allows the user to “rescue” Woodstock and his friends, who are trapped in bubbles.

Though the game is free to play, it also offers in-app purchases — like most games of its kind — and the game, which was already launched in some regions, is going live worldwide today.

Jam City President and COO Josh Yguado said that it’s long been his dream to partner up with Peanuts Worldwide, and now, with Snoopy Pop, he’s realizing his dream.

“Jam City is proud to be launching a game with one of the world’s most iconic brands. Creating a game with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang has been a labor of love for our artists, storytellers and technical teams. Additionally, and in honor of Charles M. Schulz’s legacy and love for the organization’s mission, Jam City is moved to be supporting the important work of Canine Companions for Independence through Snoopy Pop. Canine Companions enhances independence by providing highly trained assistance dogs to Veterans and people with disabilities.”

The fact that Snoopy Pop has a charity angle makes it even more special. According to GameSpace, Jam City — on behalf of the Snoopy Pop game — made a $100,000 contribution to Canine Companions for Independence, which partners service dogs with people who need them, whether they are children or adults.

Jean Schulz, National Board Member and Chair Emeritus of Canine Companions for Independence and wife of Charles M. Schulz, said that she and the rest of the Peanuts family appreciate the fact that Jam City has added the charity donation to their newest game.

“Supporting Canine Companions for Independence has a special place in my heart, and this Snoopy Pop collaboration is a fun way to do just that.”

You can download Snoopy Pop on all Apple and Android devices. Remember that it’s free to play, but it offers in-app purchases — if you’re under the age of 18, get your parents’ permission before you make purchases.

