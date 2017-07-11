The man who is said to have organized the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower is being unveiled. While his name isn’t familiar to most Americans, Rob Goldstone is a British music publicist and a former tabloid journalist who calls Moscow his second home. Goldstone is now the man at the center of the controversy and is said to be the connection between the others in this questionable meeting. Goldstone is said to have sent an email to the Trump campaign claiming that he could help them secure some information that could boost their campaign.

While Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was already said to be a possible person of interest in the Trump-Russia probe, this newest event has dragged Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., into the investigation being led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller. After Mueller was appointed, sources noted that a senior White House advisor was being sought for questioning in the Trump-Russia investigation, and the general consensus was leaning toward Jared Kushner as that person. At that time, a veteran Republican said that the atmosphere in the Trump White House was akin to the HBO show Game of Thrones, with White House employees being thrown under the bus in a kill or be killed environment.

“There’s an increasing recognition that the biggest problem they have is Trump himself. The president is his own worst enemy and demands unquestioning devotion, while at the same time showing no understanding that loyalty needs to be a two-way street.”

Великолепный Rob Golstone в Арт кафе!#арткафекрокуссити #artcafe#robgoldstone#crocuscityhall A post shared by Art Cafe (@art_cafe_crocus_hall) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:13am PST

Rob Goldstone has now told the Associated Press that he is indeed the person who set up the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort (Trump’s campaign manager at the time) and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. But according to Goldstone, Natalia Veselnitskaya was at the meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. on behalf of a client named Emin Agalarov, who is the son of a Moscow-based real estate developer who desired a partnership with Trump on a hotel project.

But who is Rob Goldstone, and how did he find himself in the thick of a meeting that at the very least raises ethical questions? Goldstone is said to be a British citizen who also divides his time between Russia and the United States. He claims that his primary job is as a music publicist, and he has represented Emin Agalarov, a pop musician, for years. Goldstone has made at least eight trips to Baku, the capital of the former Soviet state Azerbaijan where Agalarov lives.

It is said that Donald Trump, Jr. had good reason to take the meeting arranged by Goldstone because his father, President Donald Trump, had a long established relationship with Emin Agalarov, even making an appearance in one of his music videos. A tweet from Donald Trump to Agalarov from 2013 has now become public.

“I had a great weekend with you and your family. You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!”

Rob Goldstone is the co-founder of a PR firm called Oui 2 PR, which he describes as a “boutique entertainment company offering a full range of music management, public relations, event planning, creative marketing services.” Rob Goldstone reportedly also worked on several Miss Universe events while they were owned by Donald Trump. With Goldstone’s involvement, Donald Trump met with Aras Agalarov and his son Emin in Las Vegas five years ago where a $7 million licensing agreement was inked for Miss Universe events to take place at an Agalarov property.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Trump Calls McMaster Names, Who’s Who At Russia… – The Inquisitr

Is Jared Kushner The Next ‘Person Of Interest’ In The Trump-Russia…

Israel Officials Bristle At Trump Intelligence Betrayal And Arms Deal…

Trump Calls Out Senators Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer On Twitter…

Rob Goldstone also is said to represent American clients like the Russian Tea Room in New York, which is where Goldstone held a launch party for Emin Agalarov.

Do you think that Rob Goldstone has involvement with the Russian government, and that is why he secured the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and the Russian lawyer?

[Featured Image by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images]