Supergirl Gamer Pro, The Only Female-Driven Multi-Title E-Sports Tournament, Has Been Launched

Are you a female gamer who needs that extra boost of encouragement to play alongside your fellow “Girl Geeks”? Never fear — the Supergirl Gamer Pro tournament is here!

Recently announced as an addition to the 2017 Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro, the Supergirl Gamer Pro will take place at Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, CA, from July 28 to July 30.

It’s the first e-sports competition of its kind, and it will provide an opportunity for female gamers — who are frequently the target of gendered harassment in the gaming world — to compete against other women in a safe environment.

The official press release states that the tournament’s ultimate goal is to not only provide a safe space for women to game but to foster additional opportunities for women in the gaming industry.

“We are really pleased about the expansion of the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro in 2017, both in and out of the water,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s management company and one of the leading producers of action sports event and television programming in the U.S. “As part of the Supergirl mission to provide opportunities for women in typically male-dominated industries, we are excited to launch the Supergirl Gamer Pro as the first female-lead multi-title esports event in the U.S. This is an exceptionally important initiative given the lack of opportunity and general toxicity towards women in esports, and the empowerment represented by the Supergirl Pro brand is the perfect background from which to launch this movement.”

But, if you’re not too into gaming and geek culture, the Supergirl Gamer Pro event has a lot more to offer for you, including 20 live concerts, an all-female DJ contest, hair styling from THE Paul Mitchell, and much, much more!

Supergirl Gamer Pro is the brainchild of ASA Entertainment, which is an action sports event, television, and content production agency focused on creating and executing customized, turn-key marketing programs that range in scale from grassroots to global. And though you frequently see ASA Entertainment events on CBS and other major networks, the Supergirl Gamer Pro will be broadcast live on Twitch.

