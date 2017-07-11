PlayStation 5 Release Expected In 2019, Sony Likely Waiting On 4K TV US Sales Numbers

Gamers have been expecting a PlayStation 5 release date. Now, the rumored Sony PS5 console is an entertainment system that analyst Michael Pachter expects to be released once 4K TV market shares reach 50-pecent in the U.S., according to PC Mag.

There have been the PlayStation 4 and the Slim/Pro variants, and now, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter believes the PS5 is next on deck. There has also been a confirmation by president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, who has “confirmed that there will definitely be a PlayStation 5.” Although, this won’t be anytime soon.

Some were of the opinion that a PS5 will never have a release date and that the upgrade to 4K would be on the PS4 Pro console instead.

Keep in mind, Pachter is pretty good at calling out the forecast of the gaming industry. That said, he ties his prediction of a PlayStation 5 game console release to that of the 4K TV sales. He believes that once market shares of 4K TVs reach 50-percent in the United States, that’s when the PS5 console will be released. As it stands now, 4k TV shares stand at 35-percent. Pachter believes this could put the launch at 2019, but it may go further towards 2020.

Don’t forget, Microsoft is putting its eggs in the basket of 4K gaming with the launch of its Xbox One X console, so it would make sense for Sony to follow suit with its competitor. There is also the matter of how Pachter believes that the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro and this should coerce gamers who have the earlier consoles to upgrade. Hopefully, the current games will be playable on the future system.

Pachter uses the analogy of a “half step” regarding Sony’s console upgrades and sees the PS5 as such when moving from the PS4 Pro.

The PlayStation 5 is also expected to exceed 10 teraflops of power and possess an AMD chip. So it would seem pretty soon that the twain may meet making the difference between a PC and a console almost non-existent.

Do you think the PS5 console will bring forth backwards compatibility and 4K quality gaming with high performing graphic frame rates? What kind of games would you like to see on the game console predicted to come out in 2019? Hopefully it’ll be a console to impress PlayStation gamers.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]