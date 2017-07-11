Prime Minister Viktor Orban promises citizens of Hungary that it won’t allow the European Union to impose its Open Immigration Policy in his country. Billboards all over Hungary shout out “Let’s not allow George Soros to have the last laugh,” beside a bloated image of the 86-year-old billionaire, in a campaign specifying him as an enemy of the state. Israel is backing Hungary in this move to denounce the aging investor in its alignment with Prime Minister Orban on the upcoming visit of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu on July 18, 2017.

The campaign drew criticism from the Jewish ambassador to Hungary, Yossi Amrani, saying that the campaign against Soros not only brings back painful memories but also promotes hatred and fear. The ambassador’s statement is an insinuation of Hungary’s part in deporting 500,000 Jews during the Holocaust. Later, the Jewish ambassador made clarifications stating that George Soros is the target of such criticism in his support for open immigration, reports Reuters.

In other developments, Prime Minister Orban declared that the Hungarian government will not budge in their stand of rejecting immigration quotas imposed by the European Union. The Western Bloc, together with Hungary and the Czech Republic, followed suit. There is an original plan to accept 160,000 immigrants from an overwhelming influx in Greece and Italy during 2015. However, Poland and Hungary will not take in any immigrants.

The Czech Republic had an initial quota of 2,691 immigrants, but after taking in eight people, they no longer want to take in any further, citing the criminalities and safety risks the EU Immigration Policy brings. Refugees — mainly from the Islamic Middle East and North African immigrants — are too risky to accept in terms of safety and public order.

To understand how the Open Immigration Policy came about, studies show that the population growth of Europe from 1950 to 1975 is only 8.4 persons in 1,000 inhabitants or 2.7 million people. Further surveys saw a decrease of 2.9 persons per 1,000 in the next quarter or just 1.3 million for the closing century. Statistics from the Council of Europe show the decrease in population affecting 17 European countries in 2000. The direction of population growth will have these countries facing a population above 50-years-old by 2050.

Having this statistical population trajectory, 65-year-old European elders will increase from 14 percent in 2000 to 30 percent in the middle of the 21st century. Without immigration influx, The whole European Bloc population will equal the U.S. number of inhabitants by 2050, reports HuffPost.

The European Union made an immigration policy that will save the population implosion of European countries. The Council of Europe expects a decline of one million inhabitants per year in the first half of the 21st century. Figures show that out of the eight original members of the European Union establishment back in 2004, five member countries displayed declining population growth, except for the smaller EU member states like Slovenia, Estonia, and Slovakia.

The well-meaning European Union Immigration Policy is then implemented to boost the population requirement each member country needs to be a productive forefront in nation-building. Countries began to witness the overwhelming influx of legal and illegal immigrants alike. Other parties joined the exodus for the purpose of getting a free pass and promoting their terrorist ends. The European Immigration Policy became a nightmare to host countries from which most Muslim Middle Eastern and Northern African immigrants force their beliefs and fanaticism instead of adapting to their host countries. The Third World countries in the priority of the European Commission are Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Niger, and Ethiopia, reports Express.

The Hungarian government is set to stop the influx of illegal immigrants into its country. Military and police forces are deployed along its borders to stop any illegal immigrant from entering. Nationalistic Poland repudiates any immigrant to cross their borders, and so will the Czech Republic. The European Union is set to open a case against the three countries standing firm against the immigration policy this month.

