‘Ajin’ Season 3 Release Date: ‘Ajin: Demi-Human’ Movie Builds Excitement For Netflix ‘Ajin’ Anime And Manga

Talk about an Ajin Season 3 release date has been picking up online with the live action Ajin: Demi-Human movie showing off trailers. There are actually more people searching on Google for the third season of the Ajin anime now than there was since January. However, will Polygon Pictures grace Netflix with Ajin Season 3 anytime soon?

The main issue with creating a third season of Ajin is how Polygon Pictures chose to adapt the work of Ajin manga writer Gamon Sakurai. The first season of Ajin is totally faithful to the manga until the last two episodes, but the changes were not enough to perturb the manga fans. However, it was the second season which quickly began to deviate away from the source material completely.

As of this publishing, Sakurai is only up to Ajin Chapter 51 (which is relatively short compared to manga like Attack On Titan), and Ajin Volume 10 was released in May of 2017. New chapters come out on a monthly basis. The director of the Ajin anime did at first use some references to the manga, but the two versions of the story eventually parted ways after Ajin chapter 29 of the manga (which was released in tankōbon format in late 2015 as part of Ajin Volume 7).

Unfortunately, at the time of the Ajin anime production, the next major story arc of the manga was incomplete, so the divergence was inevitable. Some fans have compared the situation to Tokyo Ghoul Season 2, but reviews of the anime have remained overall positive while many fans were extremely critical of the way Tokyo Ghoul was adapted.

The ending of the last anime season did leave the door open for Ajin Season 3, and it’s not like Polygon Pictures stopped making new content. When the limited edition set of Ajin Volume 10 was released in April of 2017, it was bundled with the third Ajin OVA episode produced by Polygon Pictures. This episode told the previously untold story of the past of main antagonist Sato and how the Ajin phenomenon began in Africa in the 1990’s. The first two OAD (original anime DVD) focused on the “File:00 Shinya Nakamura Incident” story from the manga and also on the daily lives of the characters.

Ajin: Demi-Human Season 3 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Polygon Pictures has not announced anything official about the Ajin Season 3 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Ajin Season 3 air date may occur.

There is an unverified quote being spread around on fans forums which came from a blog called FilmSchoolWTF. This blog claims that “Polygon Pictures has stated that… there are good chances that Ajin: Demi-Human Season 3 will happen. However, the studio also stated that if Ajin: Demi-Human continues for a third season, then it will be its last season.” Unfortunately, the blog did not provide a source verifying that representatives from Polygon Pictures really did make such statements.

The blog also guessed that the Ajin Season 3 release date would be in the fall of 2017, but that claim is highly unlikely. Polygon Pictures’ schedule is already being booked up, leaving little room for the third season of the Ajin anime. Earlier in June, Ajin director Hiroyuki Seshita of Polygon Pictures did confirm the production of the second Blame! movie and also Knights Of Sidonia Season 3. Also, Seshita is also taking the helm of the recently announced Godzilla anime movie.

Ajin Movie Building Up The Demi-Human Hype Machine

If Polygon Pictures ever does announce the production of Ajin Season 3, they would probably try to use the hype surrounding the live action Ajin movie. The upcoming film will start screening in Japan on September 30, 2017.

