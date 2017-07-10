‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Beta Hits Consoles And PC In October, Will Include Starfighter Assault

Electronic Arts and developer DICE dropped details on the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 open beta Monday. The beta for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC first-person shooter is coming this October with two different modes from two different eras of the Star Wars franchise.

The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 beta will be open for those who pre-order the game on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin on October 4. Those who pre-order will get a two-day head start on everyone else as the beta opens to the public on October 6.

Battlefront 2 beta participants will gain access to two very distinct game modes. Players will battle on the streets of Theed on Naboo with Clone Troopers and Separatist Battle Droids in Galactic Assault. This is the same map and mode Electronic Arts showed off at E3 in June.

The Galactic Assault mode will be set during the Star Wars prequel era and features 40 player multiplayer battles. Expect to see prequel-era vehicles along with the following trooper classes:

Assault troopers like the basic Battle Droid and Clone Trooper who are fast and can flank the enemy.

Heavy troopers like the Super Battle Droid and Clone Heavy Trooper who are slow moving but can dish out damage and absorb some as well.

Officers who can buff friendly units or deploy turrets.

Specialists who can lay traps or snipe from a distance.

The second Star Wars: Battlefront 2 mode will blast off to space in a multiplayer Starfighter Assault battle. More details on this mode are expected to come from Gamescom in August, but a PlayStation Blog post from Electronic Arts confirms this will be an objective-based, multi-stage battle set during the original trilogy. This means X-Wings, Tie Fighters, and hero ships battling it out among Star Destroyers as has been shown in the trailer.

Not mentioned is what heroes and villains will be available during the beta. Darth Maul, Rey, Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Han Solo and others were playable at E3. Whether the full slate of heroes from different eras will be available during the beta or if it will be kept to era-specific heroes is currently unknown.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is currently slated for a November 17 release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the multiplayer, it will feature a single-player campaign that bridges the gap from Return of the Jedi to The Force Awakens as players take the role of an Empire special forces operative.

Electronic Arts confirmed at its EA Play presentation during E3 that all post-release content will be free.

[Featured Image by DICE / Electronic Arts]