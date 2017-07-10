Jayden K. Smith, The Hacker: Facebook Posts And Messenger Warnings About Hacker’s Friend Request Spread Online

The name “Jayden K. Smith” is so popular on Facebook that there is even a Jayden K. Smith Facebook page taking advantage of all the attention surrounding the Smith name. According to Metro, there is a hoax going around Facebook, which is convincing some Facebook users not to accept friend requests from Jayden. The Facebook posts and Facebook Messenger messages warn of dire consequences from accepting a friend request from Smith, with those who fall for the hoax being urged to tell all their friends on Facebook that they should not accept friend requests from Jayden K. because Smith will hack them if they do accept the friend request.

The variations of the messages’ warning about the so-called hacker on Facebook differ slightly, but the main gist is to spread fear and fake news about Jayden The Hacker, and to get gullible people to send a huge message to everyone in their contact list about Smith, or to get them to send the Facebook messages one by one, or to post such warnings on their own Facebook walls.

“Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list, not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received.”

Here’s why you should ignore that ‘Jayden K Smith’ hacker Facebook message https://t.co/RVYNXQrzPV via @MetroUK — rose nugent (@rosenugent3) July 10, 2017

Most users posting news about Jayden K. Smith on Facebook at this point are posting pleas for their Facebook friends to stop posting the fake warnings. However, it isn’t the first time that such Facebook hoaxes have spread online about supposed hackers. In the past, there were warnings about a Facebook hacker allegedly named “Anwar Fitou” who became the subject of warnings. Now it is Jayden K. Smith’s turn, and warnings about the fake Facebook hacker who can take over a computer if you become his Facebook friend are spreading all across the world wide web.

Homeland Security reports they have identified hacker Jayden K Smith pic.twitter.com/XyqNBtVi4b — Neil Carter (@godlessindixie) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, folks on Twitter are having fun with the “Jayden K. Smith” madness, and joking about Jayden being one of the members of President Donald Trump’s cyber security team. Others are quipping that Jayden is the hacker hiding in the library with other characters from the game Clue. Yet and still other people are complaining about Facebook friends who share warnings willy-nilly without first researching their validity.

In reality, Facebook has been deleting approximately 66,000 posts per week, according to ABC News, as part of their anti-hate speech campaign.

[Featured Image by Elise Amendola/AP Images]