Will Elon Musk’s Tesla Make High-Performance Muscle Cars Like The Camaro And Corvette Obsolete By 2025?

Elon Musk’s self-driven Tesla cars are predicted to make fossil fuel cars that require a human driver obsolete in less than a decade. Will the Camaro, Mustang, and Corvette become obsolete?

Elon Musk has a lot more ideas for humanity’s future as well. Elon Musk reportedly has a plan to build a colony on Mars and another plan to allegedly improve on the human brain.

Elon Musk’s Tesla will make the Camaro, other high-performance muscle cars, and even the family minivan obsolete, predicts Stanford University professor Tony Seba. The Arab News reports that Seba is predicting a new world without gas stations in which human drivers are banned, and fossil fuels and the cars that use them would become obsolete.

Could high-performance muscle cars like the Corvette, Camaro, Mustang and their European cousins be completely replaced by Elon Musk’s Tesla electric cars? Will NASCAR eventually transition to electric cars gliding silently around a track at high speed, without drivers?

Elon Musk, with his Tesla cars, his SpaceX Mars expedition, and his Neuralink brain-computer interface technology, is reportedly presenting the idea that a previously unimaginable future is approaching rapidly. Tony Seba is quoted in the Arab Times.

“We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history.”

The Camaro, Corvette, and other engine driven cars would be flooded out of the market once electric autonomous cars become affordable, Seba predicts. Are Elon Musk and Tony Seba correct? Are people all over the world ready to park their v8 or v6 engine cars and ride in a silent, self-aware car that drives itself?

Elon Musk CEO of Tesla is a driving force for the technology, but other car manufacturers will eventually shift to Tesla-like self-driving electric cars as well, predicts Seba. This would leave those who love to drive fast cars out of the market. Those with a classic Camaro or another car with a gasoline engine might have trouble finding a gas station, according to Seba.

The shift to Elon Musk’s Tesla-style self-driving electric cars could be swift, according to Tony Seba. His prediction is based on the possibility that the price of new electric self-driving cars could drop below $20,000 by 2022. The switch would reportedly save an average American family $5,600 per year.

Muscle cars like Mustang, Camaro, and Corvette are currently in demand by the American public, and their counterparts in Europe are also in high demand. Could the desire for convenience and economy drive the market away from the beloved Camaros and Mustangs in favor of something like Elon Musk’s Tesla?

Could Elon Musk’s Tesla and other electric self-driven cars take the auto market by storm? Seba reportedly predicts 95 percent of all highway miles will be driven by autonomous electric vehicles by 2030.

Elon Musk of Tesla is not just claiming electric cars with AI will make performance cars obsolete, Elon Musk says humans will also become obsolete unless they merge with machines. Elon says that humans are about to become irrelevant in the coming AI age, according to CNBC.

If losing Cameros, Mustangs, Corvettes, and other high-performance muscle cars, not to mention beloved family vehicles, seems extreme, what about humans becoming cyborgs? That’s what a lot of news reports are saying about Neuralink, the latest Elon Musk development. World Star Hip Hop offered this explanation.

“The Tesla and SpaceX CEO [Elon Musk] said that humans need to merge with machines to become a sort of cyborg. Musk explained what he meant by saying that computers can communicate at ‘a trillion bits per second’ while humans, whose main communication method is typing with their fingers via a mobile device, can do about 10 bits per second. In an age when AI threatens to become widespread, humans would be useless, so there’s a need to merge with machines, according to Musk.”

Elon Musk introduced Tesla as an alternative option to the Camaro or any number of other mainstream gas powered cars. Tony Seba predicts that in the not so distant future, it might not be an option so much as the only available alternative. That, of course, is yet to be seen.

Muscle cars, like the Camaro, Corvette, and Mustang as well as the enjoyment of driving still holds a lot of real estate in Western culture. Will resistance arise from those who like to drive?

Going to Mars on Elon Musk’s SpaceX could be a possibility within the next 10 years, but what about Neuralink?

Elon Musk says robots are going to take human jobs, according to Yahoo Finance who quotes Elon Musk in an interview with CNBC.

“There is a pretty good chance we end up with a universal basic income, or something like that, due to automation, Yeah, I am not sure what else one would do. I think that is what would happen. People will have time to do other things, more complex things, more interesting things. Certainly more leisure time.”

Elon Musk predicts people will not only give up their Camero, Corvette, or family minivan, they will face unemployment and then Elon alleges the governments of the world will step in with free money.

Elon Musk does have a solution for those who want to keep working. They can tweak their brain power with Neuralink. The Waking Times has some insight on Neuralink.

“[Elon Musk] has already laid the groundwork for this endeavor by saying that artificial intelligence (AI) is smarter than us, and thereby dangerous, so we must become cyborgs to some degree ourselves to survive. He is arguing that we must merge with machines to continue human civilization. Sounds about as transhumanist as it gets.”

Elon Musk has a lot of plans to change the world. Elon Musk has a vision that involves Tesla cars instead of Camaros, robots instead of factory workers, some people relocating to Mars, and now Neuralink is going to improve the human mind’s clock speed and accuracy.

Is Elon Musk’s plan to enhance the human mind with technology and replace the Camaro with a Tesla a good idea?

