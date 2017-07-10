‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Hits Slight Delay, Dozens Of Clothes And Items Discovered By Data Miners

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been selling like gangbusters in Steam Early Access on PC, but that doesn’t mean the developers at Bluehole are going to rush the battle royale shooter out to full release. PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, announced a slight delay over the weekend. Meanwhile, a Reddit user discovered dozens of clothes and other items that may or may not come into the game later.

PUBG Early Access Exit Delayed

Greene and the developers at Bluehole originally announced PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds would release six months after it was released to Steam Early Access this past March. An Xbox One Game Preview release was planned by the end of 2017 with a PlayStation 4 version arriving later. PUBG fans should shift their release date now.

The release window for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now the fourth quarter of 2017, or anywhere between October and December. Greene announced the delay after coming to “realize that restricting the window to a specific month could hinder us from delivering a fully featured game and/or lead to disappointment within the community if the launch deadline is not met,” per a roadmap update posted to Steam.

The current schedule of weekly and monthly updates will continue through the official launch.

There was no word on whether the Xbox One version of PUBG is still planned for 2017, or if it will slip to 2018. It’s likely Bluehole does not want to announce anything until the PC official release date is narrowed down.

New Clothes And Items

Meanwhile, Reddit user DevinWatson dug up 54 different items from the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds file system. There are new clothing items, from trench coats, to classic Lara Croft-like short shorts.

Some of the items are clearly placeholders as the colors are not what one would expect to see in game. However, there are some notable items, including a full set of futuristic armor found in a development/test folder and Road Warrior-style spiked armor. There is also a respirator, syringe, and poison apple. That last bit is a weapon that is currently filed under grenades.

There’s no guarantee that any of these items will make it into future updates to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Still, it is interesting to see what the developers are playing with behind the scenes.

[Featured Image by Bluehole]