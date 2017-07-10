‘WWE 2K18’: Pre-Order Bonuses And New Features You Need To Know About

While wrestling and video game fans will have to wait a few more months before they can get their hands on WWE 2K18, 2K Games has pulled back the curtain on a few key features which developer Visual Concepts has been working on for the past year.

One of the franchise’s flagship features for the past few years has been the in-depth Creation Suite, and with this year’s entry, the development team is looking to push things further. Not only have they made improvements to the Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena modes, but players will now be able to bring their creativity to the Create-a-Match feature, which allows fans to create custom sets of rule for a match.

Avid wrestling fans will also be happy to know that the newly improved MyPLAYER experience allows you to choose from one of eight fighting styles, each with their own distinct set of strengths and weaknesses. Players can also take their custom fighter and use them in a brand new MyCAREER experience. Featuring a new story and a free-roaming backstage area, you’ll be able to interact with other WWE stars, and make decisions that allow you to shape how the story will unfold as a result of player decisions.

A brand new mode, dubbed “Road To Glory”, lets players use their own MyPLAYER characters to duke it out with others, all in an attempt to qualify for WWE Pay-Per-View events.

Aside from new features, Visual Concepts has also made new changes to the game’s graphics engine, which will now boast a new lighting system, more realistic skin, and all-new camera effects. Switching things up this year, in-game commentary will be delivered by a brand new trio, consisting of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Better yet, anyone who pre-orders any version of WWE 2K18 will receive a download code, which will unlock “American Hero” Kurt Angle for play, along with his ECW “Wrestling Machine” character. Those who pick up the game’s Deluxe Edition will also receive a Season Pass, additional bonus digital content, as well as early access to the game. For the true fan, the Collector’s Edition will net you everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as exclusive, yet-to-be-announced physical items.

WWE 2K18 is set to release on October 17, 2017, for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Those who pick up the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will gain early access on October 13.

[Featured image by 2K Games]