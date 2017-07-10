Trump On Twitter: Cyber Security Unit With Putin Can’t Happen – But Cease-Fire Is Working

President Donald Trump may have spent day No. 37 at a golf course on Sunday, as reported by the Inquisitr, but that doesn’t mean that Mr. Trump wasn’t active on Twitter. President Trump has taken to Twitter to respond to criticism that arose when Trump first published a tweet at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, that spoke of President Putin and Mr. Trump creating a “Cyber Security” unit to guard the electoral process and “many other negative things.” The backlash was quick and swift, both on Trump’s Twitter account and from politicos.

“Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.”

Later the same day, President Trump returned to Twitter to claim that the Putin-Trump discussion about a “Cyber Security” unit did not mean that it would become a reality. Trump wrote on Twitter that the actuality of forming such a unit can’t happen, but praised the cease-fire as part of the successful results of Trump and Putin’s talk.

“The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen. It can’t-but a ceasefire can,& did! Syrian ceasefire seems to be holding. Many lives can be saved. Came out of meeting. Good!”

As reported by CBS News, Senator John McCain claimed President Vladimir Putin was able to escape penalty for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and claimed that wasn’t the only election that Putin has attempted to change the outcome of. McCain mentioned the French election as well as claiming Putin faced no penalty for messing with the government of Montenegro with impunity.

Trump’s Twitter words about moving forward beyond discussions of any dealings between Putin and election tampering drew responses from celebrities like Chelsea Handler, who wrote on Twitter that Republicans shouldn’t accept Putin and Trump working together to form a cyber security team.

“Trump and Putin working on combatting cyber security together. You mean, like this last election? Hello, republicans? How is this ok?”

According to RT, the cease-fire agreement between the U.S. and Russia took effect in Syria’s southwestern region. The truce negotiations on Friday took effect on Sunday in Syria and was expected to be respected by all parties involved. In spite of the cease-fire appearing to hold for the time being, pundits claim that cease-fires have been enacted before, and they haven’t always lasted. However, the cease-fire is being deemed a step in the right direction.

As seen in the above photo, President Putin shook hands with First Lady Melania Trump.

[Featured Image by BPA/Getty Images]