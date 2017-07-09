Need A Work-From-Home Job? U-Haul Is Hiring Home-Based Customer Service Reps Ages 16 And Up

If you are looking for a job with no commute, U-Haul is hiring work-from-home customer service agents. The positions are part-time, but the hours vary, so they could help get you over a financial hump if you need supplemental income.

Here’s what you need to know about the U-Haul home-based positions that are open to applicants aged 16 and up. And if a part-time job is not enough, a recent report by the Inquisitr states that Amazon is hiring full-time, home-based customer service reps in 35 states.

According to the Penny Hoarder, U-Haul is hiring part-time employees to provide inbound phone support through the company’s Contact Center. The positions have flexible schedules, so it’s totally possible to take this home-based position on as a second job.

U-Haul, a nationwide moving and storage company, classifies these work-from-home customer service positions as “moonlighter jobs.” Some of the positions that are currently open are seasonal, summer jobs job is perfect for teachers and students who are on break from school. U-Haul states that applicants “must be available to work at least 25 plus hours a week.”

Penny Hoarder reports that there are three different departments at U-Haul that need at-home employees — roadside assistance, general customer service, and sales. U-Haul Contact Center employees are required to answer customer calls and provide assistance, whether it’s renting a truck, storage unit, or roadside help for customers who have issues with the vehicle they rented from U-Haul.

What are the requirements for work-from-home employees? While many home-based positions require employees to be at least 18, U-Haul is hiring customer service reps who are 16 and up.

Aside from age, here are the general requirements for the position and how to apply.

According to U-Haul, they are looking for employees with great customer service and computer skills, a clear speaking voice, basic typing skills, and general knowledge of geography.

Technical requirements include, but are not limited to, having a USB headset to answer calls and a wired high-speed internet connection.

There is no information about the hourly pay rate. However, Penny Hoarder states that similar positions paid $10 per hour in the past.

If you are interested in applying for the U-Haul customer service position, head over to the U-Haul online jobs center to apply.

[Featured Image by Tim Boyle/Getty Images]