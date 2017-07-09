‘Era Of Surrender Is Over’: Donald Trump’s Plan To Make America Great Again?

“Donald Trump has given a speech announcing the end to what he calls the American “era of economic surrender,” reports Breitbart.

“The era of economic surrender is over – and a new national pride is sweeping across our land.”

Trump said that he will be focusing on supporting American manufacturers. The president said that the tag “made in America” will be his focus, and he will aim to reward the great work of manufacturers and to ensure that their skills and efforts are properly acknowledged on the world stage.

“Here at the White House, we are dedicating the month of July to three of our favorite words – MADE IN AMERICA. For more than two centuries, those three beautiful words have been the world standard for quality, craftsmanship and excellence – and they still are today.”

Trump promised that the label will soon be plastered on products all over the country.

Donald Trump campaigned on the promise that he would put American workers first and reject the left-liberal orthodoxies of globalism and open borders.

Trump stated that American workers were ripped off when their jobs were shipped overseas and whole communities uprooted. Trump has previously spoken about the floods of immigrant laborers who accepted lower wages and poorer conditions and forced large numbers of Americans out of work under the globalist agenda supported by figures like Barack Obama, George Soros, and Hillary Clinton.

In the new Friday’s Weekly Address speech, Trump states that special interests have profited from this state of affairs.

The president stated that he will give clear, new instructions to all federal agencies: Buy American and Hire American.

Trump said that the reason he withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord was because it was not in the interests of Americans.

A commentator at FT has weighed in saying that Trump appears to have little interest in preserving the post-war world order. However, the commentator concedes that Trump’s stances are in accord with the philosophy of the Republican party.

Donald Trump declared that every other nation on Earth protects its own interests, and the significant changes happening under him can be summarized in the following way: America will finally be doing the same.

Trump also reiterated his intention to renegotiate NAFTA. He said that if his efforts to renegotiate it fail, he will simply terminate it completely.

Trump spoke specifically about American iron, aluminum, and steel and stated that he will be removing anything that is hindering workers in those sectors.

Donald Trump also promised to tear down all barriers to domestic energy production.

“Since taking the oath of office, our government has adopted a new philosophy: AMERICA FIRST – and believe me, it’s about time. The era of economic surrender is over – and a new national pride is sweeping across our land. You see it, I see it, we all see it.”

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]