Chris Uhlmann: Australian News Editor’s Takedown Of ‘Isolated And Friendless’ Donald Trump Goes Viral

Chris Uhlmann held nothing back in his scathing summary of Donald Trump’s trip to the world stage at the recent G20 summit, and now the Australian political editor’s takedown of the American president is going viral worldwide.

The ABC political editor delivered a two-minute assessment of Trump’s appearance at the conference, calling Trump an “uneasy, lonely, awkward figure” who had no allies and “no capacity to lead the world.”

Uhlmann noted that Trump’s actions had intentionally isolated him and the United States.

“The G20 became the G19 as it ended. On the Paris climate accords the United States was left isolated and friendless. “It is, apparently, where this US President wants to be as he seeks to turn his nation inward.”

As News.com.au noted, Chris Uhlmann said the Donald Trump who occasionally shows flashes of insight during scripted speeches is not the real man leading the United States. Instead, the volatile and self-serving man who shows his face through Twitter tirades is the real Trump, he said.

“It’s the unscripted Trump that’s real: a man who barks out bile in 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as President at war with the West’s institutions like the judiciary, independent government agencies, and the free press,” Uhlmann said.

Uhlmann went on to say that Donald Trump “craves power because it burnishes his celebrity,” saying that all that matters to Trump is that he is “constantly talking and talked about.”

The Australian news editor went on to add that Trump had the perfect opening to show his international leadership skills by bringing the participants together around opposing North Korea’s missile tests. The other members of the G20 had expected Trump to introduce a statement condemning the strikes and were ready to support it, Uhlmann said, but Trump failed to seize the opportunity.

Chris Uhlmann ultimately concluded that Donald Trump was pushing the decline of the United States as a world leader.

Trump drew widespread criticism for his handling of the G20 summit, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that stretched more than two hours. After the meeting, Russian officials said that Trump accepted Putin’s assurance that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 presidential election. If true, that would put Trump at odds with American intelligence agencies that identified Russia as purposely interfering with the aim of helping get Trump elected.

Chris Uhlmann’s takedown of Trump went viral almost immediately after it was posted, with the original video shared tens of thousands of times within just a few hours. Many journalists and political commentators also shared the video of the Australian newsman’s remarks.

