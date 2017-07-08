Tyga Concerned About Blac Chyna Feud With Rob Amid Baby Mama Drug Addiction Claims

Tyga has reportedly been left concerned over the recent feud between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, especially with some of the things the TV star said about the mother of his child.

Tyga, who also shares a son with the former stripper, was stunned by Rob’s revelation, claiming that Chyna had him deliver certain types of drugs to her home before revealing that the rent has been covered by him for well over a year.

Kardashian alleges that Chyna is a drug addict and needs to get professional help, Perez Hilton reports — a comment which definitely made Tyga feel a certain kind of way about the situation.

As of right now, Tyga and the socialite still share custody of their son, King Cairo, but with the way things are going, the “Faded” rapper could potentially want to seek full custodial rights over their child.

Sources tell Sandra Rose that Tyga is definitely concerned about the recent allegations Rob has made about the mother of his child. He doesn’t question the TV personality one bit, it’s said.

Tyga and Blac Chyna have had their own issues in recent months, with the mother-of-two having outrageously alleged that the rapper was gay, amongst other claims.

According to sources, Tyga thinks that the romance between Rob and Chyna was toxic — the constant feuds and arguments were clear signs that they weren’t meant to be together.

But hearing that King Cairo was at home when Chyna would allegedly have her drugs delivered to her home sent Tyga through the roof with anger.

He won’t publicly share his concerns about his ex-girlfriend’s parenting skills but he’s fuming.

Right now, Tyga is trying to keep calm about the situation. He’s definitely planning to have a word with Chyna regarding how they’ll parent their son together and whether or not they can move forward from this horrendous situation.

Of course, the first thing to do would be to establish whether or not Rob’s claims regarding Chyna’s supposed drug addiction is true.

Tyga doesn’t want to jump to conclusions but from what’s been gathered, he seems to have enough evidence proving that there’s definitely some truth behind what Kardashian has said.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]