Matthew Johnson: Body Pulled From Missouri River Identified As 26-Year-Old Missing Kansas City Man

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that a Kansas City man, Matthew Johnson, 26, was found dead in the Missouri River after disappearing three weeks ago. According to KCTV 5, Matthew was last seen in the early hours of June 18, celebrating a close friend’s birthday on a party bus.

Matthew’s brother, Joshua Johnson, says that he may have still been intoxicated after the party. When Matthew was dropped off at a parking lot near Sun Fresh on I-70 where his car, a black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, was located, Joshua says his brother called him after he drove away in his car and said that he was lost.

Joshua went to the Sun Fresh in search of Matthew, who worked as a respiratory therapist at North Kansas City Hospital. That’s when he received a video from his brother via Facebook messenger, saying that he was standing near a mailbox at Nearman Drive and Dickson Road.

At around 5:12 a.m., Matthew sent his last text message before disappearing. He told his brother that he was walking along railroad tracks. When Joshua made it to the location, Matthew was nowhere to be found.

Relatives reported Matthew missing around 10 p.m. Police later discovered his vehicle near Sidwell Avenue, and the front bumper appeared to be banged up, the front right tire was blown, and there was side damage.

Kansas City police officials believe that Matthew hit a mailbox before exiting his vehicle to walk to his mother’s home several miles away. Authorities say that it is likely that he fell into the river and drowned.

On July 3, just weeks after Matthew went missing, a man’s body was pulled from the Missouri River in Carroll County after police were notified of a body floating in the river just east of the U.S. Highway 65 Bridge near Wavery.

Three days later, the body was positively identified as the missing Kansas City man.

Friends and family were devastated and heartbroken after learning that Matthew was found dead in the Missouri River just weeks after his disappearance.

“Our biggest thing has just been praying and praying and hoping something comes up, and I guess we kind of got the answer today,” Joshua said.

“I love him, and I do miss him a lot,” he added.

Body of Overland Park man who went #missing in June found in Missouri River https://t.co/3aCygyvWeb pic.twitter.com/4mM1RssZKw — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 7, 2017

In a Facebook post, Johnson’s friend, Dynikah Brown, of Kansas City, Kansas, wrote the following.

“My heart is broken. Matthew Johnson, I love you so much. This is a pain that runs deep. You have always been such an amazing friend to me and a beautiful person overall. I’ll cherish all the great times we had together. “So glad I got to tell you I loved you when I saw you last. I’ll never forget you, and I will forever love and miss you–true friendship last through it all. Rest well Matthew!”

Matthew’s cause of death has not been determined.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office sent their condolences to Matthew’s friends and his family.

[Featured Image by Matthew Johnson/Facebook]