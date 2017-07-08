Sears And Kmart Closing More Stores Across The United States

In March, Sears officials said there was “substantial doubt” the store chain would have a future if it continued hemorrhaging money, the Associate Press reports. The substantial growth of online shopping in recent years has been blamed for the closing of not just Sears and Kmart stores, but the downsizing and shuttering of a plethora of other once profitable retail chains, such as JCPenney and HH Gregg.
A reduction in foot traffic in shopping malls and shopping plazas where Sears and Kmart stores are located has prompted the retailer to open smaller stores to try to lure customers inside. The move has allowed the company to cut $1.25 billion in annual costs, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.
Generations of American children eagerly awaited the arrival of the Sears Christmas Wish Book catalog and earmarked pages of toys they wanted Santa Claus to bring them.
The latest wave of Sears and Kmart store closings will leave the company with less than 1,140 open locations, the Business Insider reports. Five years ago, there were 2,073 Sears and Kmart stores.
List of Sears and Kmart Store Closings
Kmart
- 104 Highway 31 North, Athens, Alabama
- 635 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- 3340 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, Arizona
- 2526 W Northern Ave., Phoenix, Arizona
- 4325 Broadway, Eureka, California
- 7200 Arlington Ave., Riverside, California
- 12412 U S 19, Hudson, Florida
- 4717 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida
- 20505 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida
- 8245 N Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida
- 2500 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Georgia
- 1300 S Madison Avenue, Douglas, Georgia
- W-201 Neider Road, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
- 2828 N Broadway, Anderson, Indiana
- 2520 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky
- 2760 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky
- 140 Whalon Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts
- 1277 Liberty Street, Springfield, Massachusetts
- 801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, Michigan
- 1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan
- 1515 W Bell Street, Glendive, Michigan
- 1000 3Rd Street NW, Great Falls, Montana
- 2975 E Sahara Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 200 S Washington Street, Herkimer, New York
- 601 Woodman Drive, Dayton, Ohio
- 12501 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio
- 1801 W Alexis Road, Toledo, Ohio
- 501 S E Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, Oklahoma
- 2323-2327 N Harrison, Shawnee, Oklahoma
- 4401 Buffalo Road, Erie, Pennsylvania
- 2011 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, South Carolina
- 732 Old Hickory Boulevard, Jackson, Tennessee
- 4670 S 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah
- 3533 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
- 2450 Foothill Boulevard Rock Springs, Wyoming
Sears
- 1607 36th Street, Peru, Illinois
- 757 E Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana
- 154 28B W Hively Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana
- 120 Us Highway 41, Schererville, Indiana
- 2310 E Kansas Avenue Garden City, Kansas
- 6945 Us Route 322, Cranberry, Pennsylvania
- 3060 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas
- 7630 Pershing Boulevard Kenosha, Wisconsin
