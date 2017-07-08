Sears And Kmart Closing More Stores Across The United States

Sears and Kmart are closing yet more stores. The Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both national retail chains, just announced more than 40 more locations will closed by early October.

A total of 35 unprofitable Sears stores are slated to shutter their doors this fall. Kmart will close another eight stores in the same time frame. Hundreds of Sears and Kmart store closings were also announced earlier this year.

In March, Sears officials said there was “substantial doubt” the store chain would have a future if it continued hemorrhaging money, the Associate Press reports. The substantial growth of online shopping in recent years has been blamed for the closing of not just Sears and Kmart stores, but the downsizing and shuttering of a plethora of other once profitable retail chains, such as JCPenney and HH Gregg.

A reduction in foot traffic in shopping malls and shopping plazas where Sears and Kmart stores are located has prompted the retailer to open smaller stores to try to lure customers inside. The move has allowed the company to cut $1.25 billion in annual costs, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.