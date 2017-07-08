Ivanka Trump Raises Eyebrows Sitting In Father’s Place Among World Leaders At G-20 Summit

Ivanka Trump is raising eyebrows after she sat in her father’s place among world leaders at the G-20 Summit held in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday. The first daughter plays an important role in Trump’s administration, but it surprised many that she literally took the U.S. president’s seat at the event typically reserved for government ministers or high-level cabinet members, according to the Washington Post.

Ivanka was seen taking Donald Trump’s seat at the G-20 Summit during the “Partnership with Africa, Migration, and Health” meeting. She sat next to Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and was just one chair away from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As reported, Ivanka Trump, who’s also the president’s special assistant, arrived at the summit with her father. She sat in her father’s place at the main table momentarily when he had to “step away.”

It’s common for Ivanka to accompany her father at important meetings both at home and abroad. Prior to the summit, she appeared at the World Bank meeting on women’s entrepreneurship, an initiative that’s part of her portfolio. On Thursday, she and husband, Jared Kushner, attended a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Kushner was in a bilateral meeting with Trump on Friday when he met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

At the World Bank meeting, the president raved about his daughter as being a “forceful advocate” for women entrepreneurs. He told the attendees that he’s “very proud” of Ivanka and has been “since day one.”

Ivanka Trump takes her father’s seat at the world leaders’ table during a G-20 meeting https://t.co/ErBJso9LuH — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2017

Ivanka has her share of challenges contending with her father and he knows it. He feels that in a lot of ways he’s a hindrance to her.

“If she weren’t my daughter it would be so much easier for her,” Trump said. “Might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth.”

Ivanka was chastised a few weeks ago for telling Fox and Friends that she tries “to stay out of politics” and “leaves politics to others.” As the president’s assistant in the White House, it seemed like a strange thing to say given her position. Social media is ridiculing her for those very remarks upon learning that she sat in for her father at the G-20 Summit.

Ivanka Trump briefly takes father’s seat at G-20 summit session https://t.co/ItKXTiCUbg pic.twitter.com/Ux0NDEinzB — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2017

How do you feel about Ivanka Trump sitting in for her father at the G-20 Summit?

[Featured Image by Ukas Michael/Getty Images]