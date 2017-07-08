Donald Trump Is ‘Egotistical Maniac, Liar’ – ‘Needs To Be Checked, If He’s Crazy,’ Says Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters has taken another hit on President Donald Trump by calling him “an egotistical maniac and a liar.” Moreover, Waters (D-Cali.) did not stop here and continued with “impeach 45” chant during her meeting at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Rep. Maxine Waters said that Donald Trump does not deserve to be the president of the United States but instead deserves to be impeached. She added that we cannot sit and wait for the next presidential election. According to Waters, President Trump has already done enough damage, and she thinks that he is “abnormal,” as reported by Breitbart.

“He needs to be checked out to see if he’s crazy. So let us resist, resist, resist.”

The 78-year-old California Democrat did not end her interviews and speeches here. She went after President Trump after his recent Friday, July 7, 2017, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying America is “getting played” by both the world leaders.

According to The Hill, she slammed the idea of Trump meeting Putin without any note takers and staff, and then coming out and saying that he was honored to meet him. Waters’ comments came after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered different stories regarding the meeting.

Rex Tillerson said that President Donald Trump pressed to get answers from President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election but Sergey Lavrov clearly stated that Trump “accepted” Putin’s claim that there was no meddling by Russia.

According to the New York Times, Rep. Maxine Waters has even labeled Trump “a bully.” She added that she is not going to sit and just challenge President Trump but also encourage others to see that he is “a bully, an egotistical maniac, a liar and someone who did not need to be president.”

This is not the first time Waters has called out for Donald Trump’s impeachment. She has time and again raised her voice against Trump and his administration. She is now called “Auntie Maxine” by millennials for her powerful and viral speeches. Rep. Maxine Waters has always been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump. She is a member of the Democratic Party and is currently serving as the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district and has previously served the 35th and 29th district. She has been working with the U.S. government over the past 25 years.

[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]