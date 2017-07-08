Pit Bull Attacks And Mauls A Seven-Year-Old Boy Outside His Own Home [Video]

A 7-year-old boy from Central Texas was attacked and mauled by a raging pit bull outside his own home. Grainy surveillance footage of the incident caught by a home security camera shows 7-year-old Brison Adridge running around in horror from the pit bull. The incident took place at around 8 p.m. on Monday in the city of Manor, Texas. The pit bull named Chucho bolted out of his owner’s yard before picking on Adridge, repeatedly attacking and biting the school boy.

Brison’s mother, Shauna Aldridge, claims that Chucho had a reputation in the neighborhood for his aggressive behavior. Shauna, who has a pit bull of her own, says she never let her son go visit his friend, the son of Chucho’s owner, for this particular reason. Speaking with Daily Mail, she recounted the horrifying moment she learned from her neighbors that her son was being attacked.

“I just took off running to go see and the neighbors had already stepped in and helped.”

Thomas Armendariz, Brison’s friend and the son of Chucho’s owner, has claimed that Chucho broke his leash and escaped when his father was preparing to take him out for a walk. He also added that the police have since seized the pit bull, and that his father is planning to have him put down.

Below is the surveillance footage of the dog attacking 7-year-old Brison (Warning: some viewers may find this disturbing).

Pit bulls were created by breeding bulldogs and terriers together. They were meant to be fighting dogs for blood sport, and as such were selectively bred to be aggressive and vicious. Today, a few hundred years later, such games are illegal, but the breed lives on and with a bad reputation. Many people argue that pit bulls are not vicious breeds by birth and it is the owners of these dogs that lead them into becoming vicious. While it is true with any large/working breed of dogs that an inexperienced owner can lead it to becoming aggressive and vicious, incidents of aggression from pit bulls are more commonly reported than with other breeds, possibly owing to the bad reputation.

The United Kennel Club, the second oldest kennel club in the United States and possibly the world’s largest performance dog registry, describes the characteristics of the American pit bull terrier as strong, confident, and having a zest for life. They are also said to make good family dogs and are good with children.

While many pit bulls are gentle and happy family dogs, incidents such as these have led several countries around the world, and some states in the U.S., to impose restrictions and in some cases outright bans on the ownership of the breed.

