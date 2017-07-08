This Woman Lied About Being Raped By 15 Men And Sent One Of Them To Jail

A woman who falsely accused 15 men of raping and sexually assaulting her has been found guilty. As a result of 25-year-old Jemma Beale’s false accusation, one man, Mahad Cassim, spent almost four years in prison. Jemma had falsely accused 37-year-old Cassim of attacking her in 2010.

Jemma also reportedly boasted about getting over £11,000 in criminal injuries compensation as a result of falsely accusing Cassim. Jemma was close to being caught in 2012. Only a month after Mahad Cassim was sentenced in January 2012, Jemma had reportedly confessed to her live-in partner Anuska Pritchard about falsely accusing the man for cash, The Sun reports. Pritchard, disgusted, left Beale. Pritchard’s mom then texted Beale over the boast claims. But Jemma complained to the police that she was being harassed. The police warned Anuska’s mom not to text Jemma again.

Jemma’s claims went investigated at the time, partly influenced by the ongoing scandals involving Jimmy Savile and Rotherham. A police source explained how Jemma kept playing the victim, and everyone just believed her.

“Nobody wanted to believe Beale was a liar. It was too difficult. The attitude was that she was a vulnerable victim so they did nothing.”

Beale says she is bisexual. She reportedly started making these rape claims for attention-seeking purposes and to maintain control over her family and girlfriends. She claimed in July 2012 that she was attacked and gang-raped by four men in West London. Surveillance footage from the night shows no such incident and also that her injuries were self-inflicted. At the time, she used this incident to claim another payout in the form of criminal injuries compensation.

In August 2013, Jemma lied that she was sexually assaulted by two men outside her own home in New Addlestone, Surrey. Again later that year, in November, she lied that she was gang-raped again. Two men were arrested over the false accusation. Around this time, detectives started finding Beale’s frequent claims suspicious and began their investigation.

The first series of suspicions were raised in December of that year, but it wasn’t until June 2014 that Beale was arrested. She was interviewed for a total of five times between June 2014 and April 2015. Mahad Cassim was released from prison in July 2015. A family member said this about him.

“He lost everything and can never get that time back. She needs to go to prison for a long time.”

Jemma was charged with perjury and perverting justice in March 2016. She was convicted of her crimes earlier this week at the Southwark crown court. She is to be remanded in custody until August 24. A detective who investigated Beale’s case said this about her.

“Beale has been exposed as a serial liar. I can only think that she was motivated partly by financial reward, but mainly the attention and control over her partners and family.”

