2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals: Muscle Cars, Classic Chevrolet Camaros, And Corvettes

The 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals will be held July 21–23 at the Beech Bend Raceway Park, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This is a new location for the annual event.

The Car Craft Summer Nationals is the premier event for American classic muscle cars. There will be vendors and a festival and racetrack style atmosphere.

Classic Camaros, Corvettes, Novas and other great muscle cars will gather for the three-day event. More than 2,500 performance street machines, hot rods, classic Camaros, Corvettes, and more are expected to be displayed and enter various exciting events.

The 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals will be sponsored by Holly MSD, Chevrolet, Overdrive GV Gear Vendors, QA1, Holley LS Fest and more. A crowd of over 25,000 is expected to attend this classic muscle car event, according to The Enthusiasts Network.

Classic Camaros, Corvettes, and other muscle cars will participate in Midnight Drags, drag racing, burnout competitions, and faster open autocross events. There will also be a test of torque in the Dyno Challenge, according to Hot Rod.

The 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals pre-registration form is a great option to save on entry fees before July 20. Registration at the Car Craft event is also possible for some events at the Summer Nationals.

The 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals will feature a Show ‘n’ Shine competition, Autocross, Burnout Competition, and Drag Strip “fun-runs.” There will also be a professional drift exhibition.

Camaros, Corvettes, and other muscle cars will be on display and compete in various events. Attendees to the 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals will enjoy the events, vendors, and atmosphere of the Summer Nationals. Admission is $13.00 for one day or $30 for a three-day pass.

The 2017 Car Craft Midnight Drags will be a quarter-mile drag race with a heads up format. For more information and to pre-register click here for details on Race It. Don’t wait too long to register. Only 128 entries will be accepted for the Midnight Drags. After qualifying rounds, only selected drivers and their muscle cars will actually participate in the Midnight Drags race.

Muscle cars like Camaros, Corvettes, and other high-performance classics will be competing in numerous events and activities.

The 2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals is a place where muscle car enthusiasts can gather to admire Corvettes, Camaros, and other classic and high-performance cars.

[Featured Image by Carl Court/Getty Images]