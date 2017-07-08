Melania’s Popularity Climbs, New Poll Shows A Rise In Her Favorable Ratings

Melania Trump’s popularity is climbing, according to a new poll. News comes of the first lady’s favorable ratings rising, as she’s traveling abroad with her husband in Poland. The 47-year-old is getting a grasp on her very public role as the U.S. president’s wife, and people are warming up to her. She didn’t start out with high numbers in the popularity polls given the fact that no one knew much about her and she wasn’t in the spotlight too much. Seven months into her life as America’s first lady, the public is witnessing Melania evolve into her newfound role.

According to Fox News, Melania’s current favorable rating is at 51 percent, which is up 14 points since December and up 16 points since the last Fox News poll taken last August. The poll showed that 35 percent had a favorable view of the then-presidential candidate’s wife, while 40 percent viewed her unfavorably. Twenty-four percent didn’t have an opinion of Melania Trump.

In the current Fox News poll, 28 percent view Melania negatively, and 20 percent don’t have an opinion.

In breaking down the popularity rating of Melania Trump, 55 percent of men and 48 percent of women have a favorable view of her. When it comes to political parties, 82 percent of Republicans and 26 percent of Democrats give her a good rating. Forty-three percent of independents give her a favorable rating.

The poll notes that Melania isn’t as popular as Michelle Obama was at the same point in her husband’s presidency. In April, 2009, Michelle had a record favorable rating of 73 percent from those surveyed in the polls.

It’s mentioned in the poll that even Donald Trump’s “personal” ratings have climbed a few percentage points with 47 percent having a favorable opinion of him versus the poll taken in March that resulted in a 44 percent favorable rating — and 38 percent in November’s election. His unfavorable rating, however, is at 51 percent.

Thank you for a warm welcome President Duda & Mrs.Duda. Poland is a wonderful country with great spirit & people! #Warsaw pic.twitter.com/h5bRopgNOE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 6, 2017

Melania now lives at the White House in Washington, D.C., and is more visible to the public since she and Barron moved there on June 14. She’s more active as the first lady and is taking on more duties that allow the public to see her personality shine a lot more. All of this may be attributed to her rise in popularity.

