‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 99 Shonen Jump Summary Released: ‘Husband-and-Wife Power Explodes!!’

Dragon Ball Super episode summaries and spoilers might come from multiple sources, but very few could compare to the amount of information given by the previews of Japanese anime/manga publication Weekly Shonen Jump. As the magazine released its latest issue, a number of new details about Dragon Ball Super Episode 99 were revealed, specifically dealing with the ultimate fate of Universe 9 and Krillin’s upcoming swan song.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 99, “Show it Off! Krillin’s Reserves of Strength!!” is set to air on July 16, and it would cover the events immediately after this Sunday’s episode. In DBS Episode 98, Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Universe 7 representative team would be taking the battle to Universe 9, and it would result in a clean wipeout of the U9 team.

This, of course, would lead to the elimination of the lowest-ranked universe, and according to the rules of the Tournament of Power, such an event will immediately warrant a consequence. The recently released Weekly Shonen Jump spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 99 all but prove that the deities are serious about the stakes of the ToP, with Universe 9 being wholly annihilated in front of all the other participants in the grand multiverse battle royale.

Even more interesting is the fact that Krillin and Android 18 would be teaming up against a warrior from Universe 4. From the Shonen Jump summary, this would be the focus of DBS Episode 99, as the husband and wife duo will be fighting as a formidable unit, as stated by noted Dragon Ball Super fan-translator Todd Blankenship.

“Krillin and No. 18! Their Husband-and-Wife Power explodes!! More and more people drop out! Krillin comes to No. 18’s aid?! “The annihilation of Universe 9 shows Goku and the gang just how harsh the Tournament of Power is! In the midst of a stalemate, Goku and Vegeta get the fight started again!! Meanwhile, No. 18 is in a tight spot as she battles Universe 4’s warrior Shousa. Her husband Krillin flies to her rescue and…?!”

One thing that has managed to strike the interest of Dragon Ball Super fans in online forums such as Reddit is the idea that Krillin would likely commit a violation of the Tournament of Power’s rules in DBS Episode 99. As revealed in the initial previews for Dragon Ball Super Episode 98-100, Krillin would be disqualified from the ToP by Episode 100.

Today marks 2 years since the airing of #DragonBallSuper! The hype never ends. ???? pic.twitter.com/pgDujseBO5 — Goku™ (@GodIyGoku) July 5, 2017

Krillin’s disqualification has managed to trigger numerous speculations from avid fans of the long-running anime series, with many stating that the veteran fighter might end up accidentally killing one of the tournament’s contestants in his effort to protect his wife. Considering that Krillin’s favorite move is a Kienzan, better known as the lethal Destructo Disk, there is a pretty good chance that he would indeed end up inadvertently slaying a competitor in the Tournament of Power.

There is no doubt that Krillin would be the first Universe 7 fighter who would be eliminated from the ToP. Apart from this, there is no doubt that his swan song in the battle will likely be one of the most memorable sequences in the Universe Survival Arc.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday at 9 a.m. JST. The anime is available for streaming in the West through services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]