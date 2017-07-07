Melania Trump Blocked From G20 Spouse’s Event By Protesters, Is ‘Trapped’ In Guest Residence

Melania Trump has been blocked from attending a G20 spouse’s event by violent protests taking place throughout the northern German city of Hamburg, leaving the First Lady holed up in her guest house until things calm down, NBC News is reporting.

The Trumps are in town, along with several other major world leaders, for the G20 Summit, the annual economic summit of politicians and legislators convening to discuss policy and financial stability.

Even before Trump and the other dignitaries arrived, the city of Hamburg was seized by protests, sometimes violent. An estimated 10,000 people, many wearing masks, descended upon the city center, chanting and holding signs. The protests later descended into violence, with individuals attacking police, throwing projectiles, and setting fires.

Some protesters, affiliated with anti-Trump and anti-capitalist groups in Europe, dubbed the event, “Willkommen in der Hölle” – “Welcome to Hell.”

At least 160 police officers were injured in the protests.

By Friday morning, Hamburg time, riot police had largely gained control of the situation. However, clouds of smoke – from tear gas, fires, police munitions – still hung over the city, making for an eerie backdrop to the summit. What’s more, the situation is still volatile and can erupt into riots again at any moment.

76 police officers injured including two helicopter pilots blinded by laser during anti-G20 riots in Hamburg https://t.co/s7jqZdjm80 pic.twitter.com/Rkbc9F5IOO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 7, 2017

For these reasons, authorities made the decision to keep the First Lady safe and in her residence until things settle down, according to a Trump spokesperson speaking to German news agency Focus.

“We have no security clearance from the police to leave the guesthouse.”

Mrs. Trump is currently staying in a guest house belonging to the Hamburg Senate, according to Fox News.

She was scheduled to attend an event for spouses of the leaders, which was to include lunch, a tour of a climate control center, and a boat ride.

Melania, for her part, tweeted Friday morning, offering her well-wishes to those injured in the violence.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

The current G20 summit is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Petr David Josek/AP]