When Is Amazon Prime Day 2017? TVs, Electronics, Kindle, Echo Top The Best Deals List

Amazon Prime Day returns on Tuesday, July 11, and the online retailer promises “hundreds of thousands of deals” during the 30-hour sale. Will the discounts rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and what are the hot Prime Day picks this year?

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2017? TVs, Electronics, Kindle, Echo Top The Best Deal List

If you have a Prime membership, Tuesday won’t be the only day you can score some great deals. Amazon will be launching pre-Prime Day deals every 10 minutes starting Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

To add to the shopping frenzy, the Patch reports that Amazon is offering some deals now, including a $10 credit to shop on the site just for streaming your first Prime video. To lure you in, the popular online retailer is offering a free 30-day trial for Prime Video, something that could lead to some serious binge-watching.

Whether you are getting a four-month jump start on your holiday shopping or just enjoy scoring a bargain, here are some of the deals Amazon will be offering on Prime Day 2017.

The deals appear to be in line with some of the offerings from the company’s Black Friday offerings, including discounts on TVs, video games, and household items, as well as the Amazon Fire and Echo. However, Forbes states that some of the discounts may be even better than those offered during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Keep in mind, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of the sales. If you choose to sign up for the 30-day trial, you must cancel before the end of the 30-day period to avoid being charged.

Prime Day is only 4 days away! Get ready to save on amazing fashion deals and everything you love July 11th. pic.twitter.com/CrE11p1HWx — Amazon (@amazon) July 7, 2017

Amazon-branded products top the list of best bargains on Prime Day. If you’re in the market for an Echo, Fire, or Voyage, here’s a round-up of the discounts that will be offered on Tuesday, courtesy of Best Black Friday.

Amazon Echo – $129.99 ($50 off)

Fire 7 tablet – $33.33

Fire HD tablet – $49.99

Kindle Voyage – $149.99 ($50 off)

Consumers will also find a variety of deals on televisions. According to Forbes, consumers should expect a “Samsung TV steal” on Prime Day, similar to the 55-inch deal they offered on Black Friday 2016. Other television deals include a 32-inch LED TV priced between $60-$90 (brand not mentioned), and a 40-inch LED TV priced between $115-$140.

Curbed notes that some of the best deals on Prime Day include furniture and household items. Save up to 30 percent on select sofas and pay just $69 for the Carson television stand by Ameriwood Home. If you use Prime Pantry, there will be coupons available that will save you up to 35 percent off on food and household items.

Many Prime Day offers will be limited in quantity. Get a sneak peek at some of the deals by downloading the free Amazon App for iPhone or Android devices. Many of the discounted items will be revealed 24 hours before Prime Day starts, but you won’t be able to make a purchase until the sale goes live.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]