Trump Supporters Slam Barack And Michelle Obama For Fourth Of July Silence

President Trump supporters are slamming Barack and Michelle Obama on social media for their silence on the Fourth of July. A report by the Patriot Beacon has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook that gives props to President Trump’s and First Lady Melania Trump’s Fourth of July speech while pointing out that both Barack and Michelle Obama never addressed the public via their social media networks on the Fourth.

According to the Patriot Beacon, Trump supporters were moved by President Trump’s speech and Melania’s tribute to veterans and their families by hosting them at the White House as is customary. Comments on the article included a mix between Trump supporters and detractors and included those who praised and criticized the Trump administration.

During President Trump’s remarks from the White House, he gave special honor and recognition to Mike Pence for his time served in the U.S. Army as well as the members of the Armed Forces represented at the White House on the Fourth of July. President Trump pledged his support to those serving in the U.S. military and said it was an honor to serve them as their Commander in Chief. Many Trump supporters have left remarks on the Patriot Beacon article that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have shown more patriotism on the Fourth of July than President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have.

What do you think about President Trump’s remarks on the Fourth of July? Do you think former presidents should speak publicly on holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day, or Independence Day? Michelle Obama’s last Twitter post was on Father’s Day where she shared photos of Barack Obama holding their daughters. Barack Obama’s last tweet was on June 22 and it was in response to the Obamacare repeal.

Do you agree that Barack and Michelle Obama dropped the ball by failing to tweet a message for the Fourth of July? Do you think the public expects former presidents to tweet and share on Facebook more now that President Trump tweets on a regular basis?

What did you think of President Trump’s Fourth of July remarks? You can watch the video and see tweets from POTUS, FLOTUS, Barack and Michelle Obama below.

Melania Trump on Fourth of July: "Thank you to the heroes who serve!" https://t.co/pu7JAoduTe pic.twitter.com/G0wHixhxQi — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 4, 2017

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: it's about the character of our country. https://t.co/UqLO14Hef7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]