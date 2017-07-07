Trump To Be Snubbed By World Leaders At G20 Summit 2017 In Hamburg

Donald Trump has arrived at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, where he is expected to face questions from international leaders over his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate agreement. Despite appearing cheerful as he stopped to smile and wave to spectators while exiting Air Force One on Thursday, the president is in for a rough couple of days if his pre-G20 visit to Poland is anything to go by.

The president was in Warsaw to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and deliver a speech, which he used to instill fear about the “decline of Western Civilization” and the threat of “radical Islamic terrorism.” The visit was instead dominated by an awkward moment between Trump and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who appeared to ignore his attempt at a handshake, turning her attention instead to FLOTUS Melania Trump before greeting the president. This is far from the first uncomfortable handshake for the president, who made headlines earlier in the year for awkward exchanges with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Angela Merkel.

This year’s G20 summit, which will see political leaders from the world’s 20 most powerful economies meet to discuss issues related to trade and global financial stability, comes at a trying time for the U.S president, who’s approval rating continues to drop to new lows.

Trump first announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement in June, leaning heavily on his “America First” message to explain that involvement in the accord would cost the country jobs and weaken the economy. Delivering a statement from the White House rose garden, the president announced that the U.S. was “getting out. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more. And they won’t be.”

At the time, the decision was met with derision from world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron who expressed their dismay at Trump’s decision, while voicing their optimism regarding the growing commitment among other nations to combat climate change.

Former President Barack Obama, who was responsible for the United States entering the agreement, also criticized the decision, saying, “I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations.”

President Trump, who has repeatedly called climate change a hoax, stands in stark opposition to many other world leaders attending Friday’s summit. While it remains to be seen what will transpire at G20, it is safe to say we can look forward to more presidential awkwardness.

[Featured Image by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images]