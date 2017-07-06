‘Destiny 2’ Open Beta To Include New Subclasses, Two PvP Modes, And The Inverted Spire Strike

Experience the opening mission of Destiny 2 early by taking part in the first-person shooter’s open beta. Players that participate in the upcoming open beta can fight alongside Cayde-6, Ikora, and Zavala as the Tower comes under attack by the Cabal Red Legion. The testing period will also include another PvE opportunity in The Inverted Spire Strike, and a chance to tackle PvP with two Crucible modes.

The Control mode returns in Destiny 2 with a few key changes from the first title. The new Countdown mode for the Crucible is also included in the open beta. This mode tasks teams with taking each other out while attacking or defending key locations on the map. All PvP in Destiny 2 and its open beta will pit two teams of four against each other.

Both PvP and PvE players of Destiny 2 will enjoy the new subclasses in the open beta. The Arcstrider Hunter, the Dawnblade Warlock, and the Sentinel Titan will be available during the open beta in July, according to Bungie.net. The new Hunter subclass can summon a staff of lightning to damage foes, while the new Warlock subclass can wield a solar sword. The new Sentinel subclass allows characters to raise a shield of void to protect allies and harass enemies.

PlayStation 4 players will have access to the beta of Destiny 2 first. Players that pre-order the FPS on that system can jump into the game on July 18, while Xbox One players that pre-order will have to wait until July 19. The early access portion lasts until July 20 and the open beta will begin on July 21. The open beta period, which is available to anyone that downloads Destiny 2, will end on July 23. The PC beta is planned for August, 2017.

On July 23, players across both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can head to The Farm social area to stress the area before the game launches. For one hour starting at 10 a.m. PDT, players are encouraged to visit the area to aid in the technical stress test for the hub. As noted on the PlayStation Blog, vendors will not be available during this time.

Players that join the early access beta or open beta tests will earn a unique emblem when the game launches. Destiny 2 is still on track for its release later this year. As the Inquisitr reported, the release date moved from September 8 to an earlier launch date. Destiny 2 is now expected to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6.

