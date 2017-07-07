POTUS Accepts Invitation To Visit Melania Trump’s Home Country Of Slovenia

Donald Trump will make a future visit to Slovenia, Melania Trump’s home country. On Thursday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor extended an invite to the president and first lady for a visit, which they accepted.

According to CNN, Slovenia’s president extended the invitation when he and Donald Trump met with leaders of the European Union.

“Slovenian President Borut Pahor invited president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a visit to Slovenia,” a spokesperson for President Pahor said in an email to CNN. “The Presidents did not set any dates or exact opportunity when the visit would take place.”

As Elite Daily points out, this will not be the president’s first time visiting Slovenia. Prior to his presidency and marriage to Melania, Donald Trump visited Slovenia to meet his then girlfriend’s parents. The trip occurred two yeas before Donald Trump proposed. Trump remained in the county for only a few hours and only met with Melania’s parents for 13 minutes.

“I was there about 13 minutes. It’s a beautiful country,” Trump admitted during a 2005 interview with Larry King. “I landed, said, ‘Hi, mom, hi, dad; bye.’ Boom.”

The president’s next visit to Slovenia, should he honor his invitation, will probably be longer in length. President Pahor will likely want to make the most of the president and first lady’s presence in Slovenia.

CNN also reports that the Slovenian Government is extremely proud of Melania’s place in the White House. Slovenian Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Božo Cerar told recently expressed to the publication that Slovenians are “proud” that Melania is the first lady because she’s helped increase the country’s visibility. He added that Americans no longer mix up the lesser-known Slovenia with Slovakia.

Since Melania Trump’s public profile has risen, tourist interest in Slovenia has surged by eight percent. A variety of Melania-themed goods and attractions have also popped up across the country. These include Melania-themed cake, honey, salami and a host of other products.

The president and first lady’s presence in Slovenia will probably only lead to more products.

