Internet Reacts As Doomfist Hits ‘Overwatch’ PTR Without Terry Crews Voice – So Who Is The Voice Of Doomfist?

Terry Crews has made no secret of the fact that he has wanted to provide the voice for Overwatch’s mysterious villain, Doomfist. Since the character was teased in the debut trailer for Overwatch, fans have wondered about Doomfist and when he would make his way to the game. After Sombra was revealed in November of 2016, speculation turned to who the next playable character would be.

It started with a discussion on Reddit that said simply, “If Doomfist becomes a hero I’d be so hyped if Terry Crews voice acted for him.” Crews took notice of the thread and responded in kind, saying that he would be happy to do it. Actually, Crews went right into character and said, “I would LOVE TO PLAY DOOMFIST.”

Since then, Crews has done many things that made it seem like Blizzard was also on board with Doomfist being voiced by the actor who once portrayed President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. In December of 2016, Crews made a publicized visit to Blizzard headquarters. While there, he was photographed with numerous people on the Overwatch team, including Renaud Galand, one of Blizzard’s talented character artists. He also published a video where he did mock voice lines like, “Your face! My fist!” and “I’m Doomfist! Get ready to hurt!” With all of the hype surrounding Crews and his passion and over-the-top voice acting, it seemed like Blizzard and Overwatch had a sure thing on their hands.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Blizzard released a promotional animated short that tells the back story of the first incarnation of Doomfist, “The Savior” Adhabu Ngumi. In the video, it is apparent that the voice behind the man with the power glove was not Terry Crews. And Twitter responded in the only way they could: with disappointment and heart break.

While some were quietly disappointed, a few used some creative Terry Crews gifs to let their sadness be known. Because there’s no better way to show off your disappointment than by using Terry Crews himself.

So Who Is The Voice Of Doomfist?

So if Terry Crews isn’t the voice of Overwatch’s newest hero, Doomfist, who is? That honor falls to veteran actor Sahr Ngaujah. While Sahr might not be well known to popular culture, the actor has some serious chops in his resume.

He has acted in numerous projects, including Stomp the Yard, Blood Done Sign My Name, and The Signal. He was also in Money Monster opposite of George Clooney and Julia Roberts. He is also a Tony award-nominated Broadway actor who starred in the stage musical, Fela! The Musical. He was also in the second season of the NBC drama The Blacklist as General Yaabari in Episode 14. So needless to say, Sahr Ngaujah has the skills necessary to provide the voice for Doomfist.

Sahr Ngaujah takes a much different approach to Doomfist than the hyper and frantic one that Crews used. His is a measured voice fits well with the revealed background of Adhabu Ngumi. Ngumi, after all, is an expert tactician and according to his biography, a world class martial artist as well. So perhaps having Doomfist sound like he’s calmly taking his opponent’s measure rather than looking to topple a skyscraper on their head is more in line with this incarnation of Doomfist.

After all, don’t forget, there are two other versions of Doomfist that the opening cinematic of Overwatch in 2016 revealed. There is The Scourge, Akinjide Adeyemi, and The Successor, whose name is not revealed and who is only shown in shadowed profile. Perhaps Blizzard plans on letting Terry Crews voice an alternate skin or even a completely different version of Doomfist with a different set of abilities altogether.

