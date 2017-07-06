Four Children And Man Stabbed To Death, Mother In Custody At ‘Horrendous’ Georgia Scene

Four children and a man were stabbed to death, and one child is still clinging onto life this morning, after police responded to a 911 call that brought them to this “horrendous” scene. Officers were dispatched after a 911 call reported stabbings at a home in Loganville, Georgia, in the early morning hours on Thursday.

The call came in at about 5 a.m. from a woman reporting stabbings, but what police found when they arrived at the address was “horrendous,” according to police spokesperson Cpl. Michele Pihera. Four children and an adult male were stabbed to death and one child was taken to the hospital suffering from serious wounds, according to Fox News.

Pihera said that a woman was taken into custody at the scene and she also said, “It’s safe to say she’s the wife and mother of the people who resided inside the home.” According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Gwinnett County police report that the four children and the man were dead when they arrived at the home. The home is located on Emory Lane in Loganville.

The victims, as well as the woman who was taken into custody, have not been identified by police. But the woman has been identified as the “mother of the children,” according to local Atlanta news.

The neighbors talked with reporters and they said the children are very young, their ages range from a toddler to the oldest child who is about 7-years-old. The family is new to the neighborhood, reported a neighbor, she said they moved to Loganville from Illinois only a month ago.

Neighbors told Liz Artz from WSBTV News that the woman was depressed about her father dying. They know this because prayers were offered in church for the father last Sunday. The neighbor told Artz that she was not a woman who gave any indication that she would kill her children.

“This is a horrendous crime,” Pihera said. “What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand.”

The bodies are still inside the home, as the investigation process of the crime scene is ongoing. A search warrant has been obtained as law enforcement work their way around the scene.

The dead children and the child who is seriously wounded are the children of the woman the police have in custody. She is also the woman who made the 911 call reporting the stabbings. It is not known if the dead adult male inside the home is the father of the children, but what is known is that the deceased children and man, as well as the child who was rushed to the hospital, reside in that home with the woman police have detained for questioning, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Police spokesperson Michele Pihera said she doesn’t want the people in this community to think they have a “mad person running around trying to stab somebody.” For that reason, she believes letting the public know that the police believe they have everyone involved in this crime and there is no one at large that would pose any danger.

