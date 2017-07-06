Google Pixel 2 Specs, Design, Release Date, And Everything You Need To Know

Google Pixel 2 has a tough predecessor to beat, but the latest rumors and leaks indicate that it will surpass the original Pixel. With today’s competitive market though, will the successor still shine over its rivals? Let’s look at what we know so far about Google’s handset.

Google Pixel 2 Specs

Google might be one step ahead of Samsung, the chief Android phone maker, as the Pixel 2 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chip, a refreshed version of the 835 SoC that’s on the Galaxy S8 and other flagships. Although the chip is likely to debut on the Note 8 before it appears on the Pixel, according to the Android Soul, the latter will still be more up-to-date than its competitors.

According to Android Authority, 4GB RAM is expected to be paired with the Snapdragon 836, as well as an IP67 or IP68 rating. These will make the Google Pixel 2 in line with its rivals, but the one advantage it has is the pure Android experience that you won’t see elsewhere.

The dual-camera set-up is also a given as every flagship this year sports no less than two cameras. The Galaxy S8 is an exception, but we’ll surely see it on Samsung’s Note 8. Equipping the second-generation Pixel handsets has piqued the interest of fans especially after the first Pixel with a single-lens camera fared excellently in terms of shooting capabilities. Even now, it is in second place in DxOMark ratings amid all other new smartphones being released.

Google Pixel 2 Design

Aside from high-end specs, Google Pixel 2 should be able to compete in terms of design as well. Right now, the Galaxy S8 holds the crown for the best look ever, but that should not last long with the number of flagships that will be released in the coming months. The iPhone 8 is a strong contender. What about the Pixel?

There isn’t any credible leak out there yet, but reports assume a full-display front that lacks a physical home button. The fingerprint sensor will then be placed at the back like in the first Pixel phone, which means Google won’t be debuting an under-display fingerprint sensor this year as well.

New concept imagines a Google Pixel 2 XL you’ll fall in love with https://t.co/wpVieRvOF6 pic.twitter.com/FCobWZzvRi — BGR.com (@BGR) July 3, 2017

Google Pixel 2 codenamed Walleye should have a 4.97-inch Full HD display with minimized bezels albeit still prominent unlike in the Galaxy S8. Pixel XL 2 codenamed Taimen might then have a 5.99-inch screen with a frontal view similar to the LG G6, which is assumed to be so because the handset will be made by the South Korean company.

Google Pixel 2 Release Date

A fall launch date is likely for the Google Pixel 2 handsets. This is based on the release date of its predecessors. For example, the original Pixels were unveiled in October then became available a few weeks later. This year, we are looking at the same timeframe, but there are no reports yet stating a possible launch date.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/Getty Images]