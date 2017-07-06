South Park Season 21 will most likely not see much of Donald Trump as show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reportedly got tired of him and his presidency, calling the political idea “boring.” Instead, the phenomenal animated series will return to its roots — “kids being ridiculous and outrageous.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Trey Parker talked about his journey in South Park and revealed what made him and co-creator Matt Stone decide to ditch any Donald Trump content in the forthcoming season of the show.

Apparently, Parker felt like the last season of South Park has gotten boring, adding that they were stuck on a theme far from their original concept. The 47-year-old animator also compared their show to CNN for drawing viewers using the controversial president.

“We fell into the same trap that Saturday Night Live fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now.’ We’re becoming: ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump.’ Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow.”

Parker appeared to be really keen on bringing South Park back to its root and away from Donald Trump. In fact, he even shared a clear vision of how he wanted the franchise to be when it returns for Season 21.

“This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters because to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not ‘did you see what Trump did last night?’ Because I don’t give a… anymore. We probably could put up billboards—’Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’—and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care.”

When asked whether he finds Donald Trump funny, Parker pointed out that the president is “not intentionally funny but he is intentionally using comedic art to propel himself.”

He also alleged that Donald Trump has been using things that they have created related to him as tools to “get people laughing and whooping.”

“I don’t think he’s good at it. But it obviously sells — it made him president.”

#SouthPark A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Dec 8, 2016 at 4:37pm PST

South Park has already proven that satirical content usually draws more viewers. With their eagerness to exclude any Donald Trump material in the upcoming season, fans are wondering how they can cope with its effects, especially in ratings.

However, those factors don’t bother the show’s creators anymore. Being one of the longest-running animated series to date, South Park pretty much did everything in a span of 20 seasons.

Parker, who currently voices super villain Balthazar Bratt in the new comedy movie Despicable Me 3, revealed that he and Stone have been waiting to get run out of Hollywood. He also added that they know South Park will bring down the curtain soon and they’ve been ready for it.

“The witch hunt is coming. Our day is coming. One of these days, out of nowhere, we’ll do something and they’ll go, ‘How dare you!’ — and we’ll be done. But what people don’t realize is, we’ve thought this for 20 years. We’ve been ready for it. Our bags are packed in the car and we’re ready to go back to Colorado. And it’s cool, man.”

ALL-NEW EPISODES of South Park return on Wednesday, September 16th! #southpark #season19 #hellyeah #southparkfans A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Jul 27, 2015 at 10:34am PDT

Although Donald Trump will most likely be a forgotten topic on South Park Season 21, fans can still expect more fun and thrilling adventures — probably even outrageous, childish acts from the gang.

South Park Season 21 is slated to debut on August 23, 11 PM, E.T. on Comedy Central.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]