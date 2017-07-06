Angelina Jolie And Children Are Reportedly Over The Moon About Living So Close To Brad Pitt Now

Now that Angelina Jolie has moved within easy walking distance of Brad Pitt’s house, the children are reported to be happier than ever to be so close to their father again. For quite some time there was a lot of speculation as to whether Jolie would really purchase the sprawling 11,000 square foot mansion in Los Feliz that she was interested in, especially with it being so close to Pitt’s home. However, Angelina Jolie did end up purchasing the $24 million home which was the former residence of Cecil B. DeMille.

This six bedroom, 10 bathroom mansion suits not only Jolie, but also Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Previously, Angelina Jolie and the family had all been living in Malibu, and while the kids reportedly loved living so close to the beach, it was over an hour commute if they wanted to spend time with Brad Pitt, which would have made seeing their father difficult.

Now that Angelina Jolie has moved her children so lose to Brad Pitt – within just one mile – they are even able to skateboard over to visit him, if they choose. They are said to be especially happy to be back in their old neighborhood again and as Jolie technically bought the house back in June when the children were overseas with their mother, Angelina made certain that the house was all ready and prepared for them when they returned to the United States.

Things just continue to look up for the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clan as the children were also able to visit their dad when they recently all ended up in Europe at the same time. Pitt had planned to attend the Glastonbury Festival this year, and as soon as he discovered that Jolie would also be in the UK with their children he is said to have reached out and asked Angelina for permission so that the family could get together while they were all in the same country.

Now that Angelina Jolie and the children have returned home from their adventures in Europe, a source at Hollywood Life reports that they are finally settled into their new home and things are going extremely well now that the children can visit Brad Pitt a lot more.

“They are now settled into their new place, close to Brad, and all is well.”

