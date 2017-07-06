Will ‘NCIS’ Season 15 Be The Last? A Look Into The Show’s Cast, Ratings, And Future On CBS

NCIS Season 15 is heading to the small screens this fall. While the CBS drama remains as one of the most watched dramas on TV, there has been a lot of talks and uncertainties regarding the show’s future. Will Season 15 be the last? Here is a look on the show’s cast, ratings, plot and its future on the network.

NCIS Season 15 is still months away from its premiere on TV, but many fans could not help but worry about the future of the series. There have been talks that the show might end following the exit of Michael Weatherly by the end of Season 13, as ratings for the show dropped since the actor’s departure.

Per TV Series Finale, NCIS Season 14 averaged 1.72 rating in the 18-49 demographics with over 14 million viewers. These figures are lower than Season 13’s ratings by 22.23 percent and 11.99 percent, respectively.

Back then, the show attempted to make up for Weatherly’s absence by introducing two new cast members, Jennifer Esposito and Wilmer Valderrama, on NCIS Season 14. However, several fans did not openly embrace their characters’ addition to the show and some were having a hard time accepting the exit of Weatherly’s character, Tony DiNozzo, from the team. All these combined may explain the drop in the show’s ratings.

There have also been rumors that Mark Harmon, who plays Agent Gibbs on NCIS, will be the next one to leave the show. However, Harmon has made it perfectly clear in earlier interviews that he is having a wonderful time on the show and does not see himself leaving anytime soon.

So what does the future hold for NCIS Season 15? Per Carter Matt, the show still has a lot to give to the audience despite the drop in the ratings, as evidenced by its recent title of being the Most-Watched Show in the World. The remaining cast members, along with the show’s writers, continue to give fans stories that made them love the show in the first place.

Michael Weatherly has also previously shared in an interview that he is open to the idea of returning to NCIS Season 15 and even mentioned a possible TiVa reunion with Cote de Pablo. Weatherly’s return as DiNozzo and de Pablo’s comeback as Ziva may help put the show’s ratings back up; however, the fact that the show has over 14 million viewers last season only proves that CBS does not have anything to lose with renewing the show for another season.

Do you think NCIS Season 15 will be the last?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]