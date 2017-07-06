Chyna’s Ex Pilot Jones Adds Fuel To Rob’s Explicit Instagram Rant: ‘She Used Me Too’

Amid all the tension and drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna right now, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might just found a new ally in his fight to take down his baby mama.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Pilot Jones, Blac Chyna’s alleged ex-boyfriend, stepped out to add more fuel to Rob Kardashian’s cheating claims against the voluptuous beauty.

Apparently, the actor revealed that Rob Kardashian was not the only one being used by Blac Chyna and claimed that he himself was also a victim of the video vixen.

In fact, the former Glee star is currently working on a new reality show that promises to spill Blac Chyna’s dirty laundry on TV.

According to reports, Pilot Jones’ The A-List Miami will reveal how the mother of two used him to “goose her TV show” with Rob Kardashian.

The upcoming reality show, which was produced by True Originals, will also share great detail and insight into Pilot Jone’s alleged relationship with Blac Chyna.

There were even claims that the actor has been trying to get Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian on the show to talk about the controversial makeout photos.

It can be recalled that Pilot Jones became the center of one of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s feuds after intimate photos of him and the LashedBar owner surfaced online.

Night ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Last year, Rob Kardashian sent a series of threatening text messages to Pilot Jones after photos of him and Blac Chyna making out surfaced on the internet.

The aspiring reality star even insinuated that he might be the father of Blac Chyna’s then unborn baby, Dream Kardashian.

Sources revealed that Pilot Jones even contemplated on demanding a DNA test shortly after Dream was born on November 2016.

If I got you… I got everything… A post shared by Pilot Jones (@whoispilotjones) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

However, Blac Chyna vehemently denied Pilot Jones’ allegations, adding that he was “gay” and trying to “extort” her. The actor dismissed the claims.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pilot Jones admitted that the actor is “bisexual” and pointed out that his sexuality has nothing to do with his relationship with Blac Chyna as well as the possibility of him being the father of Dream.

So far, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have yet to comment on Pilot Jones’ claims.

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]