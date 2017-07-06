‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ News: Ian Buchanan Back To ‘B&B’ As Dr. Warwick

The Bold and the Beautiful news and spoilers reveal a huge casting confirmation. The wonderful Ian Buchanan is back to B&B as world-renowned shrink Dr. James Warwick. With lunatic Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) back in L.A., it’s not too hard to figure out why the psychiatrist is needed to make an urgent house call to assess her mental health. Eric Forrester (John McCook) thought Sheila was nutty when she told him about Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), but she was right. So why the doctor?

Ian Buchanan confirmed back to Bold

TV Guide writer Michael Logan confirmed via TV Insider that Ian Buchanan is back to B&B as Dr. Warwick. TV Insider landed the exclusive and reported The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers that Eric will call in Dr. Warwick to evaluate Sheila. Eric reportedly wants to know whether or not Sheila is truly reformed as she claims. According to Sheila, she did her time in jail for her crimes (or at least some of them) and now wants to be a better person.

Bold fans had seen Sheila’s crazy near the surface like when she raged at someone at Il Giardino, but no one else knows. Dr. Warwick is the perfect shrink to assess Sheila since he was married to her back in 1997. Sheila kidnapped and tried to kill James at the height of her insanity, and the duo shares a daughter, Mary Warwick, who was involved with Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) at one time. James, Sheila, and the Forresters have a complex relationship. With Sheila back for a year, there is a lot to explore there.

Ian started shooting at B&B today – Wednesday, July 5

Not only is Ian Buchanan back to Bold and the Beautiful, but he started shooting at CBS Daytime today. For fans of Ian Buchanan, this is great news. Soap watchers last saw Ian as Duke Lavery on General Hospital in flashback scenes in May of 2016. Duke was killed by Julian Jerome (William deVry) in May of 2015. Then, when Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) was locked in a storage container by Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi) in May of last year, Duke appeared to her as a vision, and she told him about his son Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen).

On Friday, May 27, Ian Buchanan made one last appearance as Duke Lavery for a final dance with Anna before leaving GH for good. Soap fans should be thrilled to have Ian back, even if it’s not on GH and he’s back on Bold. Ian has been working on other projects including the movie Byrd and the Bees, a film directed by good friend and former GH co-star Finola Hughes.

Who is Dr. Warwick?

If you’re newer to The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. James Warwick was introduced back in 1993 and was connected to Taylor Forrester (Hunter Tylo) as her mentor. Taylor helped Warwick deal with grief and explore his Scottish roots. The sexy Scots doc also romanced Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) but it turned out the shrink was a virgin despite him being handsome and well beyond the age for that to be normal. Taylor took care of that for Warwick while they were trapped in a cabin and believed they would die.

Dr. Warwick later proposed to Brooke, and she accepted but it didn’t work out thanks to Ridge. Back when Sheila and Eric were married, Eric hired James to address Sheila’s off-kilter behavior. Sheila tried to kill him while he was her therapist. James seduced Sheila after she kidnapped him to save himself. He also served as her prison psychiatrist after Sheila was arrested for holding the Forresters hostage at gunpoint. Sheila and James slept together again after she was released and while he was drunk.

Warwick and Sheila’s tangled past

That encounter was when Sheila got pregnant with their daughter. James married Maggie Forrester and tried to adopt the child he had with Sheila. This led to more insanity including Warwick marrying Sheila and later saving her from people trying to drive her crazy again. Sheila did wind up nuts again and ran off with their daughter. James came back a few times and counseled Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode).

James also tried to get Brooke and Taylor to make peace but wound up muddy for all this trouble. The last time James Warwick was on Bold was when he tried to help Brooke when she thought she accidentally slept with Thomas. All told, Ian Buchanan was on Bold for six years from 1993 to 1999 then again in 2004 and then had a few appearances between 2008 and 2011. Now that Ian is officially back as Dr. Warwick shooting new scenes today, we should see him in early August, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]