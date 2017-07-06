‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Audrey Roloff Opens Up On Insecurities, Amy Celebrates With Chris

The Little People, Big World stars recently had a fruitful Fourth of July. Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff are just less than two months away from the birth of their daughter, but Audrey recently opened up on her insecurities and shared a raw photo of herself together with Jeremy. On the other hand, Amy celebrated the occasion with her boyfriend, Chris.

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff recently opened up on her insecurities, as she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, celebrated the Fourth of July. The expecting 25-year-old mother said via a post on Instagram that she once went through a dark phase in her life wherein she compared herself to other girls who seemed to have perfect bodies on photos.

Audrey admitted that while the Fourth of July is a joyous occasion, it can also bring out some deeply rooted insecurities when she browses through social media and sees photos of other girls with slim bodies and perfectly tanned skin. The Little People, Big World star shared a raw photo of her and Jeremy, which showed a closer depiction of their reality — “my not so tanned skin, my not so slim belly, and my not so sexy dress.”

Audrey encouraged her followers not to compare themselves with others, especially from people they see on social media. The Little People, Big World star also threw in several verses from the Bible, Proverbs 3:15 and 1 Peter 3:4, to prove that everyone is precious and wonderful. Many fans appreciated Audrey’s encouragement, with some sharing personal stories of their insecurities and difficulties in life.

Meanwhile, Amy Roloff decided to spend her Fourth of July in Michigan with her boyfriend, Chris, and two other friends. On her Instagram page, the Little People, Big World star was seen celebrating the Fourth of July on their friends’ boat.

Many fans noticed that Amy have this noticeable glow on her face in the said photo, which many believe is because of Chris. While there have been rumors that Amy and Chris are headed for a breakup, these two have stood the test of time.

The Little People, Big World also had her fair share of insecurities, as she opened up in a previous episode of the show that she had doubts over herself and whether Chris would like her despite her height. Over time, Amy was able to conquer her own insecurities since Chris was able to prove to her that he loved her beyond what the eyes can see.

